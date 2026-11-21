What if we told you there was a way to guarantee a white Christmas? It would, however, mean you'd need to accept that white was for life, not just for the festive season. And it would mean following interior designer Ksenia Iashvili's lead and decorating almost entirely in the color, an approach she admits is not for everyone.

"White isn't for people who care about perfection," she says. "But if you're more relaxed, if you don't mind spillages from red wine or tomato pasta and see them as decorative touch ups waiting to be done or signs of a good time had, then white is actually a wonderful shade to live in for a modern home. It's very calming, very uplifting, very warm."

It was in this room that the ceiling was uncovered to reveal the striking blue original design underneath. Image credit: Ana Lui. Styling: Yes We May. Design: Ksenia Iashvili Almost everything in this room is white, except for the chrome bookshelves. "We felt bronze would have been too rich," says Ksenia. Image credit: Ana Lui. Styling: Yes We May. Design: Ksenia Iashvili

Warm isn't a word often used to describe an all (or mostly) white apartment, but this one-bedroom flat in a historic building just outside Monaco is actually mostly off-white, with occasional hints of chrome, beige, brown and even blue thrown in. It's awash with texture: from the hand-painted watercolor walls, finished by artisans over several painstaking layers, to the fluting of the kitchen cabinets, there is movement and depth everywhere.

Ferm Living Metal Wall Shelf Lager £409 at Westwing Cheat your way to the cool-shelf look — the ones in this home are by Vittorio Introini at Mirra Gallery — with these silver-coated aluminium ones from Ferm Living.

Ksenia believes that in an all-white scheme you have to not mind the odd spillage. "A mark on a surface is just a sign of a good time you once had," she says. Image credit: Ana Lui. Styling: Yes We May. Design: Ksenia Iashvili Ksenia chose to keep this windowless alcove doorless to allow as much light in as possible. "And it never feels dark, thanks in part to the color scheme reflecting the light that does come in from the windows on the other side of the apartment," she says. Image credit: Ana Lui. Styling: Yes We May. Design: Ksenia Iashvili

"That's the thing with white," Ksenia says. "If it's flat, it's boring, it's cold. And one of my favorite tricks when decorating in a monochrome way is to use a lot of texture, to make sure every detail has a surprising finish or shape to it. Actually, everything being one color means you can go a bit more crazy with the details — that single shade tones them and makes them seem a bit more subtle."

Perch & Parrow Getrude 4-Light Pendant Light in Brushed Aged Brass & White Textured Glass £240 at perchandparrow.com We'd never say no to a textured glass chandelier, and this one is a steal at under £250.

The curved headboard is a cocooning feature in the main bedroom. Image credit: Ana Lui. Styling: Yes We May. Design: Ksenia Iashvili Originally, an Italian marble was chosen for this dramatic space but then Ksenia found a Turkish version. "It reminded the owners of their homeland and they just fell in love with the idea of it," she says. Image credit: Ana Lui. Styling: Yes We May. Design: Ksenia Iashvili

A holiday apartment for a couple who own other apartments in the same building — and so can keep their three kids out of this one — the white was meant to give a sense of sanctuary. It helps that the project came with a lot of historic details thrown in. An old hotel from the late 19th century, it was turned into a military hospital during the war, and then flats after that.

When Ksenia saw it, each wall was covered in plasterboard or layers of plaster which, when removed, revealed a blue geometric pattern on the ceiling. "It was such an exciting discovery," says Ksenia. She asked the same artists who worked on the walls to help restore the parts of the original ceiling mural that were beyond repair.

Anthropologie Leonne Burl Wood Side Table £348 at Anthropologie The burl wood trend shows no sign of abating, but a paler version — like the one used in this home — feels like a fresh take on the finish.

One of the key defining features of the project is the use of marble throughout. For this entrance hall, Ksenia was inspired by the entrances to mid-century Milanese apartments. The drawers and sculptures were sourced locally. Image credit: Ana Lui. Styling: Yes We May. Design: Ksenia Iashvili Having a spacious dressing room was one of the couple's key requests of Ksenia, so she converted what was the second bedroom into this luxurious space. Image credit: Ana Lui. Styling: Yes We May. Design: Ksenia Iashvili

It's just another surprising detail in a seemingly white apartment that you don't notice at first glance, part of a scheme now with as many layers of decoration as there were plasterboard. "It is now a perfect place for a party," Ksenia says — though she admits that in her own white living room at home, her husband isn't allowed to drink red wine. "It's a place where memories are made, and if you're not too precious, you can happily live with white schemes for years."

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