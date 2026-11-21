What if we told you there was a way to guarantee a white Christmas? It would, however, mean you'd need to accept that white was for life, not just for the festive season. And it would mean following interior designer Ksenia Iashvili's lead and decorating almost entirely in the color, an approach she admits is not for everyone.
"White isn't for people who care about perfection," she says. "But if you're more relaxed, if you don't mind spillages from red wine or tomato pasta and see them as decorative touch ups waiting to be done or signs of a good time had, then white is actually a wonderful shade to live in for a modern home. It's very calming, very uplifting, very warm."
Warm isn't a word often used to describe an all (or mostly) white apartment, but this one-bedroom flat in a historic building just outside Monaco is actually mostly off-white, with occasional hints of chrome, beige, brown and even blue thrown in. It's awash with texture: from the hand-painted watercolor walls, finished by artisans over several painstaking layers, to the fluting of the kitchen cabinets, there is movement and depth everywhere.
"That's the thing with white," Ksenia says. "If it's flat, it's boring, it's cold. And one of my favorite tricks when decorating in a monochrome way is to use a lot of texture, to make sure every detail has a surprising finish or shape to it. Actually, everything being one color means you can go a bit more crazy with the details — that single shade tones them and makes them seem a bit more subtle."
We'd never say no to a textured glass chandelier, and this one is a steal at under £250.
A holiday apartment for a couple who own other apartments in the same building — and so can keep their three kids out of this one — the white was meant to give a sense of sanctuary. It helps that the project came with a lot of historic details thrown in. An old hotel from the late 19th century, it was turned into a military hospital during the war, and then flats after that.
When Ksenia saw it, each wall was covered in plasterboard or layers of plaster which, when removed, revealed a blue geometric pattern on the ceiling. "It was such an exciting discovery," says Ksenia. She asked the same artists who worked on the walls to help restore the parts of the original ceiling mural that were beyond repair.
The burl wood trend shows no sign of abating, but a paler version — like the one used in this home — feels like a fresh take on the finish.
It's just another surprising detail in a seemingly white apartment that you don't notice at first glance, part of a scheme now with as many layers of decoration as there were plasterboard. "It is now a perfect place for a party," Ksenia says — though she admits that in her own white living room at home, her husband isn't allowed to drink red wine. "It's a place where memories are made, and if you're not too precious, you can happily live with white schemes for years."
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The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.