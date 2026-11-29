Nothing feels better than finding potential in a space you once deemed hopeless. So when Maro Kallimani, founder of Kalli- Architecture & Design, discovered potential in a cramped storage room and brought her minimalist vision to life, it's safe to say she was more than pleased with the result.

A common concern with modern homes and shrinking spaces revolves around making the most of every square foot you own. And that means tackling dingy lofts and making them an effortless living extension of your home.

It's everything you wouldn't ever associate with an afterthought of a storage room — bright, airy, and surprisingly soothing. Not to mention, the spa bathroom is the star of the show.

"What was previously a confined roof space has become a surprisingly generous and peaceful retreat." Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd "I appreciate the way the views are framed by the architecture, almost becoming living artworks that change throughout the day and across the seasons." Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd This clever 'library landing' eases the transition up to the loft, letting you know more of the home awaits. Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd

"The project came to us with an established architectural proposal and planning consent for the extension of the existing roof. Our approach was to revisit the internal arrangement entirely, exploring how the newly created volume could be transformed into a generous, fluid and carefully considered living environment," says architect and designer Maro Kallimani.

"The inspiration for this loft conversion came from the potential of the space itself and its beautiful natural surroundings. The house enjoys views over a mature garden and the open fields beyond, and we wanted to strengthen this connection with the landscape, making nature an integral part of the interior experience."

Maro Kallimani Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Maro Kallimani is a RIBA Chartered Architect educated in Athens and London. She graduated from The Bartlett School of Architecture in 2003 and subsequently gained professional experience in a number of London-based architectural practices. Prior to establishing Kalli- Architecture & Design in 2018, she worked for six years at Hogarth Architects, an award-winning London practice, where she focused on private residential architecture and developed a strong expertise in the design and delivery of bespoke, small-scale projects. Her work has been exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition and the New London Architecture Awards Exhibition, and published in several architectural publications.

The beautiful skylight, coupled with the minimalist palette, makes the bathroom a sunlit sanctuary. (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd)

Rather than dividing the new floor into a series of conventional rooms, they approached it as a continuous spatial composition, allowing the sleeping, dressing, and bathing areas to flow naturally into one another.

"Bespoke timber joinery defines the different functions, while carefully framed views, natural materials and textured finishes create a sense of warmth and tranquillity," she notes.

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"Our ambition was to demonstrate how a thoughtful internal reconfiguration can fundamentally transform the experience of a space, creating a sense of generosity and openness even within the constraints of an existing building."

The luxury of choice is alive and well in this loft bathroom. Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd 'Less is more' stands to be a strong tenet for bath corners like this. Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd And if that wasn't enough, this shower bench takes the spa bathroom to the next level. Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd

Maro tells me that the home is rooted in a contemporary, restrained approach to design informed by the principles of biophilic design.

"While there is a simplicity and clarity to the architectural language, the intention was never to create a purely minimalist interior. We wanted to introduce warmth, texture and a sensory connection to nature through the use of natural materials, earthy clay renders, timber and carefully considered daylight," she says.

"The surrounding landscape became an important part of this approach. Windows are treated almost as picture frames, capturing views of the garden and fields beyond and bringing the changing colors, light and seasons into the interior. This connection with nature complements the simplicity of the architecture and gives the spaces a sense of warmth and tranquillity."

Just imagine taking a relaxing bubble bath in this sun-soaked bathroom. (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd)

Accommodating sleeping, dressing, bathing, and storage within a space defined by sloping ceilings and varying headroom became one of the trickiest hurdles. "Rather than dividing the floor into conventional rooms, we used bespoke timber joinery to subtly define the different functions while maintaining a sense of openness and spatial continuity," Maro explains.

"Equally important was establishing a strong connection with the surrounding landscape. Balancing these biophilic principles with the functional demands of the space and a restrained architectural language required careful consideration.

"Ultimately, the constraints became the driving force behind the design, encouraging creative solutions that transformed a challenging roof space into a generous, calm and cohesive living environment."

A space to pause and perch is a thoughtful addition to this bedroom. (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Design: Kalli- Architecture & Design Ltd)

"We believe that architectural richness does not necessarily come from decoration, but from the relationship between materials, light, proportions, and the natural environment. The result is a calm, understated space that feels connected to its setting rather than separate from it."

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Next, tour this loft conversion by Palma House, where scalloped ceilings made the makeover. And subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for a sneak peek into more cool contemporary homes.