How to Design A Bathroom According to Your Personality and Routine

When so much of the home is about creating social, communal spaces, there's something special about the fact that the bathroom is just for you. Your daily shower is one of the only parts of your routine that is solely about you, a moment for quiet reflection and recentring; it's a habit that becomes a daily ritual. But, of course, everyone's routines look a little different, and our bathrooms should reflect that.

The perfect bathroom for a morning person, who loves to start the day with a refreshing shower will look different to the ideal space for someone who values a long, relaxing soak before bed. Our routines aren’t one-size-fits-all, so our bathrooms shouldn’t be, either.

But while we all know our own routines, it isn’t always the easiest to know exactly how this should translate into our design. What does a bathroom for a morning person look like? And how is it different to one for someone who looks forward to their daily self-care wind down? Luckily, the team at Mira Showers have figured out exactly that, and they’ve created a smart quiz to help you figure out exactly what your shower should look like, so you can get the most out of this daily ritual. And while there are endless variations of how you can design your bathroom for your personality, we’ve narrowed it down to three bathroom archetypes. Each one speaks to a different routine, so you can find which one feels most true to you.

1. The Self-Care Aficionado

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If you dream of hour-long, candle-lit soaks, with bubbles up to your ears and floral scents wafting around you, the chances are you’re in need of a calming sanctuary-style bathroom. When daily life can be so stressful and overwhelming, we all deserve a way to find some kind of escape in the comfort in our own home, and the calming sanctuary bathroom offers exactly that. It’s for those who crave the space to disconnect from the outside world, people who need the moment of quiet solitude to come back to themselves, surrounded by the calming aura of a spa-like atmosphere.

Finding ways to bring that spa experience back home with you is the key to this design style, and that can bleed into every aspect of your space. Think calming, neutral color palettes, with richly textured, natural materials. Spa lighting, too, will play a crucial role in achieving this style. In these rooms, overhead lighting should be kept to a minimum. Instead, rely on soft, low lights, combining diffused wall lights with hidden, under-cabinet lighting for a soft yet functional glow.

Achieving that sanctuary effect goes beyond simply the surface aesthetics, though. At its heart, the spa-style bathroom comes down to the experience, and for that, it’s all about the tech, with features like powerful, rainfall showers and deep, soaking tubs. And, for the optimum showering experience, the Mira Dramatik showerhead is the perfect choice. Thanks to its Sprayboost technology, the Dramatik offers a stronger-feeling, more immersive experience, with larger droplets for a more powerful-feeling shower. With five different colorways to choose from, including an on-trend Matcha Green shade, you can bring a splash of personality into your spa bathroom, or keep with the calming tones and opt for the lovely Cotswold Stone.

Best of all, the Mira Dramatik opens the possibility to bring spa-worthy experiences into rental properties. Swapping out your current shower head for the Dramatik makes upgrading your nightly ritual easier than ever, so everyone can have that spa feeling at home.

And, for the final touch, a heated towel rack will make all the difference.

2. The Eco-Conscious Showerer

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Nowadays, it's become more and more difficult to move through life without thinking about the effect our actions have on the environment, and for many of us, sustainability is at the forefront of our minds when designing our home, and our bathroom should be no different.

A commitment to the environment isn’t something that you can switch off; it runs through your routine and your daily habits, and there are plenty of ways you can integrate this into your bathroom design.

Choosing a more sustainable bathroom doesn’t have to mean you’re making any sacrifices for style, either. There are plenty of recycled materials that look just as striking as anything you’d find in a traditional luxury bathroom. Relying on natural materials is another easy way to keep your bathroom more eco-conscious, especially if you opt for lesser-used materials, like bamboo and cork. This can apply to your bathroom fittings, too. Mira’s Dramatik showerhead is made up of 50% recycled materials, with reduced chrome usage for an even lower environmental impact, too.

For many people, the biggest drawback of a more eco-friendly bathroom was the idea that you’d have to replace your regular, powerful shower with a water-saving design, which, more often than not, felt like little more than a light drizzle. However, this no longer has to be the case. Brands like Mira have found ways to recreate the experience of a full rainfall shower, without the water waste. By using a turbine system, the Dramatik showerhead creates the perception of a more powerful-feeling shower, so you can still have the same satisfying shower without sacrificing your commitment to sustainability. And with its pocket-friendly price tag, it's practically a no-brainer.

3. The Energizing Morning Routine

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While some crave nothing more than a long, luxurious soak, spending hours rinsing themselves clean of the day, for others, the shower is there to refresh them and prepare them for the day. The morning shower is the first step of a packed routine, an opportunity to re-energize for the hours ahead. You need your bathroom to remove the friction from busy mornings, allowing frantic family life to run smoothly.

If this sounds familiar, there’s a high likelihood that your bathroom doesn’t need to just support your routine, but the routine of your entire family, too. You’ll want to search for ways to make your space adaptable, meeting the needs of all your family members. A dual handset shower, like the Mira Sport Max, is ideal for family bathrooms. The handheld showerhead allows for concentrated control, perfect for bath time for the little ones, while the powerful rainfall showerhead is exactly what you’ll need to wake you up after a restless night.

A family-friendly design doesn’t mean your bathroom can’t be just as beautiful as anyone else's, though; it’s just about knowing how to introduce this beauty in a way that is in line with your needs. Look for chic, sleek storage, so you can keep your space clean of clutter. Closed storage boxes are particularly helpful, keeping the endless toiletries and toys hidden from view. Uplifting, energizing colors are a good choice for these designs, too. Think sky blues and butter yellows, with plenty of natural light to complement.

The colorful Mira Dramatik shower heads make for an easy way to inject a little more color into rental properties, too, brightening up your room and setting the tone for your morning wash. All you have to do is swap out your old, tired showerhead for one of the brightly colored ones from the Mira range, and bring a whole new breath of life to showertime.