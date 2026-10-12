Color-blocked, inflated-looking tableware more akin to cartoon than real life, wavy mirrors that wink at the imaginative legacy of Memphis design pioneer Ettore Sottsass, and puzzle-like, chunky furniture that turn everyday actions into yet another excuse to stay silly, creative, and full of wonder. Over the last couple of years, Swedish designer Gustaf Westman has not-so-quietly built a visual empire off the back of his wacky sculptural objects, documenting them in overcrowded apartments stuffed with the unruly mess of everyday life, on the picture-perfect streets of the world's most sought-after destinations, and in leading department stores alike to viral acclaim.

Last September, when Westman released his first collaboration with Swedish homeware powerhouse IKEA, our website wasn't the only thing to be taken by storm. So were the entrances to IKEA stores across the globe, starting with our very own store on Oxford Street. Now, the Instagram-famous creative is back with another stunt of his: a 35-plus-piece collection authored for none other than Disney, designed in response to a recent trip to Disneyland Paris. My first question to Westman, then, had to be: Which Mickey & Friends character was your favorite as a child, and how did that influence the making of this Disney homeware line?

"Mickey Mouse was always my favorite, but really what interests me most about Mickey & Friends is the actual design of the characters," he tells me over email. "They are built from such simple shapes and colors, and it's very cool that Disney has created characters that you recognize in a second that everyone knows." For Westman, creating objects that are easy to understand is "the highest level of design you can achieve": "you immediately know what they are, but they make you feel something," he continues.

Of all items, the modular-looking, towering Mickey Sofa exemplifies Gustaf Westman's eccentric take on furniture classics. (Image credit: Disney)

Launching in instalments beginning today, with the Mickey Tumbler, Mickey Cup, and Mickey Sofa as the first items of this series to be released, before landing online globally from November 15 at gustafwestman.com and Beams (Japan), the amusing drop sees him reinterpret the voluminous silhouettes of Mickey & Friends' strangely familiar characters through his just-as-whimsical vision across accessories, lighting, apparel, tableware, and furniture.

Of all designs, the modular-looking, towering Mickey Sofa exemplifies this eccentric take on interior classics. Closer to the back-in-vogue, oversized leather seating of the 1970s — think Mario Bellini's chubby Camaleonda, the cloud-like, polished chrome steel-detailed Soriana by Tobia & Afra Scarpa, and Mario Marenco's monolithic Marenco — than anything you'd find at any Disney store, it gives industry-rated materials a doodle-like, comforting aesthetic.

The architect-turned-designer has created a universe of his own with his gloriously 'chunky', made-to-order furniture, custom design pieces, ceramics, and glassware. With this Disney collaboration, his name is about to spread even further. (Image credit: Disney)

How does one abstract Mickey Mouse's signature outline into a sculptural piece of design worth queuing up for? Really, that's the question Westman asked himself when he set out to envision it. The answer is an eight-part surreal sofa that fits as well in the designer's otherworldly Stockholm apartment as in the sleekest, wood-panelled mid-century den.

The rest of the pieces are set to release at a free pop-up in Paris open October 30-November 1, after which the full collection will be heading to Tokyo (November 6-8) and New York (November 13-15) on another Gustaf Westman pop-up tour like the ones that have made him world famous. Fittingly, a curated selection of items will be available to purchase at Disneyland Paris.

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Sharing Disney's same joy, playfulness, and optimism, Westman saw this partnership as a chance to test his quirky-cool homeware vision against the dreamlike imagery of a 102-year-old fantasy champion. In it, he found something more than childhood reminiscence — an opportunity to make iconic design feel inviting, accessible, and contagiously covetable.

The Mickey Tumbler also launches today. "What I like most about it is that it stays very simple. It doesn't need lots of details to communicate the idea. The proportions, colors, and silhouette do all the work. It feels playful, but it is still a practical object that you can use in everyday life," Westman explains. (Image credit: Disney)

"Working with Disney is a dream for any designer because people already have such a strong emotional connection to it," Westman explains. "That the characters are so iconic gave me a lot of creative freedom to deconstruct familiar elements and rebuild them into something new."

In Westman's hands, "instantly recognizable shapes, colors, and silhouettes become a springboard for unexpected new functional objects".

Pairing a love of eye-catching, glossy palettes with an eye for comfort-aiding softness and a toy-like, irreverent aesthetic, his Disney collection proves interiors need not be boring or restrained to feel sophisticated, no matter your age. When all else fails, the drop still manages to put a smile back on your face.

The Disney x Gustaf Westman collection launches globally on October 30 via gustafwestman.com and Beams (Japan).

Till the Wait for Disney x Gustaf Westman Is Over

Perfect for tea time, with its four-part, glossy design, the Mickey Cup couldn't feel more quintessentially Gustaf Westman. Its inspiration? "The process was very instinctive," he explains. "I would look at a character and ask myself, 'Can this shape be something else?'" The Mickey & Friends characters made that easy: "I could deconstruct an ear and reimagine it as a functional object for the home." (Image credit: Disney)

Start collecting Gustaf Westman's irreverent range ahead of the launch of his new collection with Disney, and get on its proudly chunky designs.

If you're a fan of chunky designs, the latest chunky glassware trend is for you — which really is the chunkier the better.

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