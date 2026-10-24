In New York's East Village, above the traffic and crowds of people popping into cafés or commuting to work, sits a cozy but luxurious loft apartment. It's old-school New York glamour meets the Bohemian spirit that permeates every inch of the city. The apartment feels as intertwined with its location as it does a total exhale from the hustle and bustle. As any city dweller knows, having a haven to retreat to, a space to escape the noise, is essential.

"The history of the loft itself was really our starting point," shares interior designer and co-founder of Evan Edwards, Joshua Evan Goldfarb. "We first designed the apartment over 15 years ago, so coming back to it allowed us to look at the space with fresh eyes while preserving what had always made it special." The eclecticism of the East Village neighborhood is interpreted in the interior through moments like exposed brick walls and patinated materials. 70s-inspired, maximalist design calls upon retro New York nightlife, while strategic elements keep things cozy and liveable.

The modern home is unmistakably Manhattan-influenced, yet simultaneously a retreat. Basically, you don't have to compromise personality to create something cozy and serene. This East Village abode proves it pays to lean into design that reflects where and how you live.

The Inspiration and Design Scheme

Purple sofas are definitely on trend for 2027, but they have a moody and timeless feel when styled well. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Evan Edwards)

When taking on the redesign of this city space, "We wanted to respect the original loft architecture and history, particularly the exposed brick, timber, and rooftop volumes, but introduce a greater sense of warmth and sophistication," says Joshua Evan Goldfarb. There are references to 1970s interiors throughout, especially in the low-slung furniture, rich woods, smoked and brushed metals, and deeper Bordeaux tones, "but we never wanted it to feel like a period piece. It is really a layering of eras that feels collected," adds Joshua.

And if you have ever taken a trip to Manhattan, the different neighborhoods on the island have tangible personalities. "The East Village has always had a certain grit and creative energy that felt important to preserve, and our clients appreciated this aspect of both the location and space," says Joshua.

"It was never our goal to take a loft like this and make it feel overly polished or pristine," he continues. The eclectic neighborhood informed the apartment: original materials are allowed to show their patina, vintage pieces sit alongside contemporary ones, and there is a sense that the space has evolved. At the same time, "Once you step inside, we wanted it to feel like a retreat from Manhattan. It is darker, warmer, quieter, and more enveloping than what is happening just outside," shares Joshua.

The design centers around this fantasy of stepping off the bustling streets and into a luxurious den that still gives you that rush of character. Dark color palettes, layered textures, and strong accent pieces like the purple or patterned sofa in the living room all bring this idea to life.

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Joshua Evan Goldfarb Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Josh Evan Goldfarb and Michael Edward Moirano co-founded Evan Edward, a New York and Miami-based architecture and interior design firm in 2019. Their shared emphasis on authenticity, comfort, and curation has earned the firm a reputation for producing highly-nuanced spaces and providing a luxury client experience. Josh leads the Miami office and brings forth a background in fashion, fine jewelry, and entertainment management.

Over the dining table, "the Angelo Lelii pendant adds another layer without competing with the architecture," says Joshua. Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design Evan Edward The warm tones in the wood make this kitchen space both pop and blend with the rest of the design. Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Evan Edwards "More than any single object, though, it is the way everything works together organically that we most love," says Joshua. Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Evan Edwards

When designing these kinds of spaces — apartments, lofts, studios, and the like — the main challenge is clever configuration. For Joshua, the loft's scale was both an opportunity and a challenge. "With such an expansive space, you have to create intimacy without losing the charm and authenticity," he shares.

Rather than introducing unnecessary walls, Joshua used furniture placement, lighting, rugs, and material changes to subtly define different areas and make the open concept feel cozier. "There were also the realities that come with working in an older Manhattan building. Nothing is perfectly straight or uniform, and there are architectural conditions you have to work around rather than erase," Joshua shares. "We embraced those idiosyncrasies because they add to the energy and essence of the home."

"We love the juxtaposition of the original brick and blue-painted beams with these very sculptural, low-slung pieces meant for lounging," shares Joshua. For instance, "The Adrian Pearsall plinth sofa immediately establishes that relaxed 1970s sensibility paired with the oversized U-shaped sectional, while the Andrianna Shamaris tables bring in teak and rosewood that feel more like sculpture," says Joshua.

The wooden ceiling beams and exposed brick immediately highlight the historical charm of the space, but are balanced with contemporary elements and materials. Even the relatively small wood kitchen packs a major punch with an open-concept layout and drenched aesthetic.

Creating spaces and niches in your home where you can relax or take part in different activities is essential, especially in a city. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design Evan Edward)

"The living room probably captures the spirit of the apartment most completely," says Joshua. For such a large room, it feels remarkably intimate. "You can have groups of people in each area without feeling detached from the larger environment, but with just two people, it can also feel incredibly cozy," he adds.

There are so many different textures and fabrics in this space, yet none feel competitive with one another. Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Evan Edwards The blend of stone, tile, mirror, and wood feels modern and elevated, but still cozy. Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Evan Edwards

Though the living room may capture the spirit most completely, the influences are clear throughout the entire house — most especially the texture design and materiality. "Materiality was incredibly important because the architecture already had so much texture. We did not want to compete with the exposed brick or original beams, so we built upon them with materials that added depth and patina," explains Joshua.

Warm rosewood and aged metals, luxurious velvets and tactile fabrics help soften the harder edges of an original New York City loft. "We were especially interested in materials that become better with age. Nothing feels overly precious or glossy. The idea was that everything should feel good to touch and live with, and that the apartment could continue to develop its own story over time," says Joshua.

Shop the Style

Designing homes that tell a story, represent your life, or the city you live in is the most fashionable way to dress an interior. Like this East Village apartment, getting more intentional means you'll be left with a space that is both design-forward and comforting.

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