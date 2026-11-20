When Sophie Rowell first stepped into this Victorian terrace in north London, she instinctively felt that the living room’s walls should feel like a mug of tea. “A good cup of strong PG Tips,” says Sophie with a laugh. At that point, they were stark white, with furniture laid out in what the designer calls “the classic formation, with a giant corner sofa with its back to the hallway, looking at the fireplace.”

Luckily for Sophie, the house’s owner was bold-natured when it came to making a statement with color — particularly interesting as Sophie’s interior design studio, Cote de Folk, is better known for neutral, off-white backdrops. To date, she hasn’t drenched any space in a shade quite as punchy as the lime green used in the client’s bedroom. “This project was a bit of a tangent of me wanting to create an environment that was much more focused on color,” she explains.

The owner, a twentysomething with only herself to please, helped in pushing the creative envelope for this modern home. “I suppose it's comparable to doing a holiday property project, where the criteria for a family home just doesn't have to be considered. It’s always a bit more freeing,” says Sophie, of not being dictated to by child-proof fabrics or running decisions past a couple.

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The custom-made sofa is covered in a mohair velvet fabric by Beata Heuman. Sophie likens the glass coffee table to an ‘ice sculpture’. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Cote de Folk)

Keenly aware that the rear part of a double reception room in this style of period property often becomes redundant, Sophie sought to unite the two spaces. A custom-made, curved sofa was instrumental in this, creating seating for six-plus guests that faces into the center rather than at the wall. Many homeowners would be nervous about committing to a highback against windows, “but it works, and anchors the sofa,” justifies Sophie.

A bespoke unit in the alcoves (where shelves are usually the more common feature) also helps connect the two rooms. The piece works hard to conceal the TV monitor and a record player, and it is also a home bar. Sophie applied her tried-and-trusted trick of painting the frame a darker shade of burgundy than the doors. “It gives an element of depth. If it were all just one color, it’d be boring,” she chuckles.

The double media unit is finished in two tones of burgundy for a greater sense of depth. Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Cote de Folk The radiator cover mirrors the one in the dining room, playing on Cote de Folk’s affection for spots while disguising an unremarkable essential. Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Cote de Folk

Far from boring are details such as the fun radiator covers, which resemble an oversized version of the grid game Connect Four. “It was a way to integrate my obsession with circles and dots,” explains Sophie, who launched her debut range of spot-print fabrics back in 2025. A new feature in the dining room and hallway, they saved the cost and hassle of replacing the existing radiators while providing a good-looking perch for objects. The piece that links everything together, and slices through the softness of the tea-hued walls and ceilings, is a delicate glass coffee table. “It’s like the piece of a puzzle, as without it, the room wouldn’t work in the same way,” muses Sophie.

The tablecloth is made using Cote de Folk’s Demi Dot fabric in Chrysan. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Cote de Folk)

The project wasn’t a full-scale overhaul, but Sophie and her ‘right-hand’ in the studio, Sarah Pinn, persuaded the owner to relocate her bedroom from the first floor to the converted attic. This allowed for a walk-in wardrobe in a small, awkwardly-proportioned bedroom on the middle floor, which Sophie maximized by using galvanized poles and shelves hidden behind drapery. “Lots of cupboards means lots of doors, which you’d be fighting to access in a space like this,” she explains.

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The floor-to-ceiling curtains are a romantic and more economical solution.

Image 1 of 2 The loft bedroom is painted in Olympian Green by Edward Bulmer. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Cote de Folk) The olive green carpet starts on the stairs and extends up to the top floor of the house. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Cote de Folk) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

On the floor is a plush, olive-green carpet that snakes its way up to the loft. It’s a tonal complement to the citrus tone that covers every other surface — upholstered headboard included. “It’s very calming but energizing at the same time,” says Sophie of the distinctive shade. “Most people wouldn’t dare do it, but it’s very special. You feel very ‘held’ by it,” she remarks.

The jolt of purple courtesy of the antique linen bedspread was a happy, last-minute addition. But the layout of the room was precision-engineered around the desire for a super-king mattress. By positioning the bed right up against the eaves (again, not a predictable placement), a super-king was made a reality. The bed is framed with a nubby, shantung silk-wrapped structure that acts as a shelf and frontage for the storage in the loft.

The generous desk is also painted in Olympian Green and disguises unsightly wall finishes. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Cote de Folk)

With incongruous beams and brick junctions blighting the flow of the walls, Sophie conceived a generous desk-meets-dressing table to mask everything out of sight. Accessorized with fabric that matches the bed frame, the effect is opulent. The room is worlds away from the “white box” that Sophie started with.

This small but immersive home is a case study for thinking outside of the lines. Sophie and her team fulfilled everything on the client’s wish list, starting with a convivial sofa for hosting and finishing with a hotel-worthy bedroom. “The key is not treating these skinny terraces like everyone has for decades; it's about turning everything on its head,” says Sophie.

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