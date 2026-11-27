Christmas comes almost always a bit too early. But if there's one thing that's true about Christmas in London, specifically, it's that you never start planning for it early enough. I am sure I don't just speak for myself: with weekly errands and working hours taking a toll on our festive organization, one day in the British capital autumn has barely begun; the next? It's Christmas Eve.

If this week you feel just as overwhelmed by the speed with which the lead-up to the holidays is progressing, don't panic: I have still got time — barely, to be transparent — to gather all of the most stylish festive installations, craft workshops, menus, markets, and gifting hotspots into an easily navigable list, so you don't have to miss out on a thing. So, what are you waiting for? Save your Christmas and get scrolling for a chance to discover some of the very best things to do in London this December. Guess I will have to catch up on my own gifting and prepping later.

The Best Christmas Tree

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Claridge's) Anya Hindmarch's "Santa's Treehouse" @ Claridge's Where & When: Claridge's. To January 4, 2027 Anya Hindmarch, the godmother of imaginative experiential retail and creator of your favorite organization-focused, dotted-with-charms luxury handbags, strikes again. For this year's Christmas tree at Claridge's, the designer chose to give the hotel's Art Deco lobby a fairytale twist with her "Santa's treehouse", a whimsical refuge nestled in a copse of Christmas trees, which lures visitors in. The 16th edition of the stay's designer-envisioned festive ornament, the treehouse itself sits among the branches of a traditional fir, and strives to spread a sense of magic and childlike adventure for everyone who gets to see it. Image 1 of 1 View Original

The Best Christmas Installation

Hamish Powell's Floral Display @ Cup of Joy

Floral artist Hamish Powell is back in London after a New York detour... Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Cup of Joy and the window of London coffee shop Cup of Joy is the latest to become a stage... Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Cup of Joy for his nature-inspired creativity, in case you need any more festive ornament inspiration. Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and Cup of Joy

Where & When: Cup of Joy. Throughout December into the New Year

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It's been a busy year for Hamish Powell, who has only just completed a floral installation for ABASK's debut lighting category at Salon Art + Design 2026 in New York, and is now back gracing the streets of his own hometown. From 19 November, the florist's festive window installation at Cup of Joy, the Istanbul-born specialty coffee and bakery brand's Marylebone café at 28 Blandford Street, collects green peppercorns, dried limes, and handmade tin stars in a suspended, sculptural display. It adds organic texture and color to the coffee shop's chocolatey interiors, signed by EBBA Architects, and frames the warm glow within for passersby. Settle in for the Eastern Mediterranean menu, with seasonal specials like Pumpkin Sinkonta and Pumpkin Crème Brûlée, or pick up some strength with the address's signature blends.

The Best Christmas Activities

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Charlotte Street Hotel) Christmas Wreath Making Workshop with The Real Flower Company @ Charlotte Street Hotel Where & When: Charlotte Street Hotel. Only Sunday, December 6, 11am. £170pp, £210 including afternoon tea Trade the grand lobby for a cozier kind of festive atmosphere at Charlotte Street Hotel, where The Real Flower Company's founder, Rosebie Morton, leads a hands-on Christmas wreath workshop. You'll build a large wreath from British foliage, seasonal greenery, and berries grown on her Hampshire farm, with Champagne or mulled wine and mince pies to keep spirits high. (Image credit: Hotel Café Royal) Santa's London Workshop @ Hotel Café Royal Where & When: Hotel Café Royal. Until January 3, 2027 Hotel Café Royal's Santa's London Workshop, created with Laurent-Perrier, is a Christmas world you step into, and its Wes Anderson-esque set design is half the fun. Start in the North Pole Mail Room, where you post a letter to Father Christmas and learn whether you're on the "Nice List", then browse the boutique for Dash, the signature toy dog, plus wines, gin and decorations. Book a weekend audience in Santa's Sitting Room, with Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé available to sip throughout the experience for the grown-ups and hot chocolate served for the little ones. Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

(Image credit: Hotel Café Royal)

The Best Shops and Pop-Ups for Christmas Gifting

Image credit: Papersmiths Papersmiths's "Keepsake Christmas" Where & When: Papersmiths. Cadogan's Festive Saturdays: November 28 and December 5. Sloane Street's Firefly Festive Forest: to December 1 Papersmiths' Keepsake Christmas wants to be "a celebration of paper, ink and gifts worth giving, and keeping for yourself," the stationery shop's founder, Sidonie Warren, tells me. Aware of my slight obsession with all things writing, sketching, and organizing, she messaged right on time. The window display dedicated to the campaign is a collaboration with illustrator Caroline Kent, aka Scribble and Daub. For the occasion, her hand-painted paper ornaments adorn the tree, with accessories and cards ready for passersby to take home. A true joy to unbox for the tactile among us, the new, pastel-tinted discovery sets are "the stationery answer to a perfume sampler, but for your handwriting". Visit the store to build your own gift box, or drop by on Cadogan's Festive Saturdays (28 November and 5 December) to join in the pop-up choirs, street performances, and hourly snow flurries. Keep exploring along Sloane Street to stumble upon its Firefly Festive Forest, featuring 30 artist-designed trees, until December 1. Image credit: Birley Bakery Birley Bakery Christmas Pop-Up Shop @ Burlington Arcade Where & When: Burlington Arcade. To December 31 Already spotlighted as one of our favorite cafes in London, Birley Bakery is a place of wonder, and so is its Burlington Arcade festive pop-up. Dressed in red, blue, and gold, it is impossible to miss out when strolling past it. Choose from the assorted selection of speciality chocolate, enriched with the finest nuts, dried fruits, and spices, or go full festive with your choice of Yule logs (£60). Currently, I am debating whether to go for a Chocolate & Vanilla one, with dark chocolate mousse and Tahitian vanilla crémeux, or the vegan, gluten-free Tropical option, which brings a fragrant twist with mango mousse and passion fruit crémeux. When in doubt, get a bit of everything with their Christmas range, starring anything from artistically packaged advent calendars and panettoni to cakes and smaller sweet bites. Image credit: MG&Co. The MG&Co. Kiosk Where & When: Newson's Yard, 57–61 Pimlico Road SW1W 8NE. Monday to Friday: 9:30am-6pm. Saturday: 10am-5pm. Sunday: Closed. To December 25 We know what you're thinking: Matilda Goad's MG&Co. Kiosk already appeared in editor Hugh Metcalf's Zeitgeist Edit, but we are yet to grow tired of the designer's "hole-in-the-wall" pop-up shop in Newson's Yard. Stocked up with all sorts of amusing objects, and some of her most covetable trinkets, the emerald green-painted, temporary concept store captures that sense of blissful nostalgia that makes Christmas most memorable. Here, you'll find jewelled matchbox sleeves, key rings, and playing card holders inset with semi-precious stones, to name but a few. It is the ultimate place to sort out your stocking-dedicated gift shopping, and an excuse to bag a matchbox of your own. Those curious to see more will be promptly satisfied: just take a walk to Goad's 194 Ebury Street shop to continue browsing for collectible delights.

The Best Edible Gifts

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FINK'S) FINK'S Bakery's Festive Sandwiches and Bakes There is a reason we recommended FINK's in Clissold Park as one of the remedies to the dread of Blue Monday (and even filmed a whole Worth a Detour on-site later in the year): the colorful North London address is where to go for festive treats that look as good as they taste. Start with the savories, from a Classic Christmas sandwich of turkey, cranberry and sprout-top coleslaw to The Chrismukkah Special with latke and Serrano ham, plus a porchetta toastie with Jordon Ezra King from 1 December. Then move on to the sweet side: mince pies with quince, Panettone Brioche Buns, and an Eggnog Pain Au Raisin. The Christmas pudding comes in a red Falconware enamel tin, a keepsake long after the last slice, and there are homemade biscuits, a Ginger & Treacle loaf cake and Maple Spiced Candied Nuts to take home. For something stronger, pick up a bottled Quince Negroni or Spiced Plum Cosmo, or let others choose by giving a gift card. (Image credit: St. JOHN) St. JOHN's Festive Range and Merch St. JOHN, the home of nose-to-tail cooking, has a festive gift range for people who love to eat and drink well, and boy, are we there! Available in all its London locations and online for nationwide delivery, much like its year-round restaurant merch, the drop includes the Mini Shopper (£18), a pint-sized version of the tote you see on the shoulders of London's most discerning eaters, made from organic, fairtrade cotton twill with room for a bottle of Champagne or a breadstick, The Festive Celebration Case (£230), which holds six bottles for the whole day, from Crémant to Sauternes with the cheeseboard. While for partygoers wanting to hold wines on the move, there's a single-bottle bag (£12). Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

(Image credit: Hotel Café Royal)

The Best Design-Forward Christmas Market

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Wondering People) Wondering People's Debut Christmas Fayre Where & When: 353 Portobello Road. December 4-6, Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm As a design-savvy Christmas shopper with a love of handmade collectibles and artsy things, I find it easy to feel let down by much of what the high street offers as gifts. Wondering People is a valid alternative for picking up unique presents worth treasuring for years. Isabella Rothman and Sophie Merrell founded it in 2020 as an art collective sourcing original and editioned work by British and international artists. Today it is a London-based nomadic contemporary art gallery and advisory, representing emerging and mid-career artists across painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media. With much of the gallery's life happening online, its first-ever Christmas Fayre brings 24 of its artists together at 353 Portobello Road, W10 5SA, from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 December. Expect embroidered silk hot water bottles by Cesca Dvorak, Findere's paper lamps made with the Momigami technique, Bec Kirby's stainless steel Christmas decorations and ceramic candle holders, and much more. Image 1 of 1 View Original

The Best Christmas Feasts for Vibes and Views

Image credit: CÉ LA VI CÉ LA VI's Winter 2026 Menu Where & When: CÉ LA VI. To mid-February, closed on December 25 I call myself lucky to have a panoramic restaurant like CÉ LA VI so close to our Paddington office, and to have spotted it on a walk home recently. If there's one thing we've learned in 2026, it's that red bars and restaurants are back in vogue (better still when perched on a rooftop, like CÉ LA VI itself and alto 19, one of our recommended hotspots from our What's on in London roundup for November): a return to daring, and in their case, to heights, with a tinge of passion. This festive season, the 17th and 18th floors of Paddington Square get a Patrón Tequila takeover, with a terrace of sculptural winter branches and plum blossom, plus cocktails like the Golden 75 with El Alto Royal. Executive Chef Elton Zaka's winter menu brings Tiger Prawns & Vermicelli and Black Truffle "Sushi Rice" Risotto. For New Year's Eve, choose between the Grand Celebration (£535pp), the Midnight Experience (£205pp) and An Earlier Affair (£195pp). The terrace runs from end of November to mid-February, and the venue is closed on 25 December. Image credit: Kricket Feel Festive at Kricket Where & When: Kricket. Through the end of the year I've had a soft spot for Kricket since its early days. Chef Will Bowlby and Rik Campbell started out with a 20-seat pop-up in a shipping container at Pop Brixton in 2015, and it has since grown into a modern Indian group. The Shoreditch eatery, which opened in early 2025, is where we'd book the private dining room for up to 16. It sits in a former Victorian dispensary, with interiors by Livingetc-favorite CAKE Architecture: high ceilings, plenty of natural light, and a cozy open log fire. Walls in Jaipur Pink carry bespoke artworks curated by Bowlby himself. Festive menus launch on 19 November, from a £20 Christmas thali to a whole roast goose feast served tableside for groups of up to 12. Shoreditch, Brixton, and Canary Wharf are also available for larger parties, corporate celebrations, and full venue hire. Don't miss out. Image credit: ISLA Isla's Flavorful Christmas (Time) and NYE Where & When: Isla. To December 19/December 31 Sited on the ground floor of The Standard hotel, Isla is the place for a cozy, ingredient-led festive gathering, with fireplaces to match. From 23 November to 19 December, its seasonal sharing menus start at £45 per person, and are an ode to British winter produce. The £65 menu opens with smoked duck with pickled grapes and bitter leaves, or cured gilt-head bream with winter citrus and maple. Mains are Yorkshire partridge with truffled bread sauce or Scottish halibut with smoked mussel and sea leaf butter sauce, alongside blistered Brussels sprouts with Berkswell cheese, and it ends with a dark chocolate and clementine éclair. Add Pigs in Blankets with a maple and wholegrain mustard glaze for £9 per person. On New Year's Eve, dinner runs from 5pm to 10:30pm, with ticketed access from 9pm to 3am. Expect small plates like stracciatella and anchovy toast, then lamb ragù rigatoni or lemon sole with brown butter and capers, with skin-contact wines, and a Peloponnese Agiorgitiko by the glass.

Stick to our Christmas pages for all things hosting and rejoicing this festive season, or head to our lifestyle archives for thought-provoking trend deep-dives, in-depth profiles, and the latest travel and cultural openings on our radar.