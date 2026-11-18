After ten years living in London, this couple was finally making their return to Paris, with the hope of bringing a little touch of that London charm with them.

Though the Haussmann-era apartment they were moving into was distinctly Parisian in character, they had a vision for the modern home this traditional apartment could become; they just had to find a designer willing to break the mold a little bit. Luckily, with Véronique Cotrel, the clients' needs always come first. "I have always made it a point of honor to meet the clients’ needs and wishes as closely as possible," she tells me. "After so many years abroad, it was important to me that they feel at home in their new Parisian apartment and that it reflects who they are."

The design process became centered around how they could breathe new life into this historical property. They took on the challenge of breaking free from the typical design constraints applied to homes of this style, finding ways to rework and reimagine it, instead of conforming to the expected treatment of modern Parisian homes.

The Brief

Before — Although the bones were there, the design finishes were fairly outdated. Image credit: Aurelie Deglane. Design: Véronique Cotrel After — Mid-century modern designs sit beside the traditional features in beautiful harmony. Image credit: Aurelie Deglane. Design: Véronique Cotrel

Moving back from London, where the streets are dominated by homes dating back to the Victorian, Edwardian, and Georgian eras, when returning to Paris, it's perhaps unsurprising that this couple were drawn to a home with the architectural character offered only by history.

And when it comes to Parisian architecture, it doesn't get more quintessential than a Haussmann-style home. This is exactly what pulled them in, explains Véronique Cotrel: "They fell for the classic Haussmann charm: generous proportions, high ceilings, moldings everywhere and three large windows in a row that flood the living area with light."

But while this traditional charm was exactly what they loved about this property, they didn't want to feel constricted to one specific classic Parisian design style. This is a common struggle when renovating a period property; there can be a certain pressure to design your home in a very specific way, making sure to maintain and respect the history of the home. But there is a middle line, a way to pay respect to the space while still making it feel your own.

This middle ground was the guiding force in this renovation, explains Véronique. "The brief was to break away from overly traditional Haussmann conventions while staying true to the history of the place," she says. "They wanted a contemporary, warm apartment that reflected who they are."

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Simple, modern furniture sits in contrast to the intricate detailing of the architecture. (Image credit: Aurelie Deglane. Design: Véronique Cotrel)

With this goal in mind, the first step was figuring out what this sense of personality and identity looked like for her clients. What interior design style did they align with, and how could this be incorporated into this home?

Luckily, this couple had a pretty clear vision of what they wanted. "They love the 1970s vibe, bold colors, and lively interiors," says Véronique.

This 1970s-inspired boldness was exactly the kind of contrast this space was calling out for. The cool minimalism of this era was a direct contrast to the extravagance and intricacy of this 19th-century architecture, with all its crown molding and detailed finishes.

From there, they began thinking about how the space would be used. "Entertaining matters a lot to them, so the reception areas had to be designed with conviviality in mind," says Véronique.

"We set out to 'rewrite the classic': starting from the Haussmann architecture and reinterpreting it through seventies influences," she explains.

The Process

Before — Tucked into the back of the house, the former kitchen was cramped and uninviting. Image credit: Aurelie Deglane. Design: Véronique Cotrel After — Having been reworked into a modern bathroom, this space makes far more sense. Image credit: Aurelie Deglane. Design: Véronique Cotrel

With a home this well preserved, updating it can often feel even more daunting. If the architecture had been less carefully looked after, it would open up a greater degree of freedom in how to reinterpret the space, but to remove such beautiful, well-kept historical features would feel like a design sin, so the challenge came in how to maintain these features while updating the overall feel of the property.

First, they had to identify the details they knew they wanted to maintain through the renovation. "We kept the moldings, the original ornamentation, the rocaille ceilings, the modillion cornices, the marble fireplaces, and the herringbone parquet wood flooring," shares Véronique

From there, they were able to identify the details they weren't as committed to, and searched for ways to make the space feel more their own.

The most obvious starting point was the gilding. As much as the owners loved the intricacy and glamour of all the moulding and cornicing, the heavy gold gilding felt a bit overly extravagant, too far-flung from their more laid-back, retro style. Instead of removing these details entirely, Véronique chose to repaint them, matching them to the rest of the architecture: "This softens the bourgeois feel without erasing the heritage."

"For the kitchen, we went for a British feel, as a nod to the couple’s London years," says Véronique. (Image credit: Aurelie Deglane. Design: Véronique Cotrel)

Beyond these minor updates to the finishes, the bulk of the renovation was primarily structural in nature, focusing on how to rework the layout to suit the couple's modern lifestyle.

Moving away from the traditional Haussmann floor plan, the apartment was reworked into a U-shaped formation, divided into three distinct zones, with a guest area, a reception area, and a private primary bedroom space.

Though people may often shy away from knocking through walls in homes like these, Véronique knew it was the only way to open up the space and introduce more natural light. By opening up the load-bearing wall connecting the dining room to the living area, they were able to create a higher degree of connection between the two spaces, making for a more cohesive design while also increasing the square footage of the dining room.

However, this update did not come without its problems. "The difficulties were opening up the load-bearing wall, which was extremely thick, and redistributing the guest and master WCs," explains Véronique.

A former bathroom became the home for a new, British-inspired modern kitchen. Positioned in the central spot of the apartment, this change allowed for a more open, convivial feel to the space, a stark contrast to the cramped, dark room the kitchen once stood in.

Instead, this small space, tucked away at the back of the home, was transformed into a stylish, modern bathroom, complete with built-in storage and clean, bright finishes.

The Design

Before — The hallway was dark and dated, with little charm or character. Image credit: Aurelie Deglane. Design: Véronique Cotrel After — A deep, teal paint brought warmth and personality to the space, while the mural wall adds a new level of modern artistry. Image credit: Aurelie Deglane. Design: Véronique Cotrel

With a fresh, reworked layout, the apartment was ready to take on a new design style, bringing together the personal style of her clients with a sympathetic approach to the original architecture and history of the building.

When developing the design, she relied on some standout pieces of furniture to set the mood for the space, saying, "The cognac leather sofa, the green and blue armchairs, the arc floor lamp and the vintage sideboard set the seventies tone."

From there, she layered pieces from other eras to make for a more transitional style. "The antique blue-green chest of drawers bridges old and new," she adds.

Adding to the personal, unique style of the space, Véronique commissioned a few custom designs, too, noting: "The bespoke pieces, such as the wooden bookcase, the bench seat beneath the stained-glass window and the headboard, were designed specifically for the apartment."

Describing the overarching design of the home, Véronique says, "It’s a reinvented Haussmann apartment: contemporary and warm, with a strong commitment to color, beautiful materials, and 70s influences."

Shop The Look

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