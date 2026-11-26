Surrounded by a forest of cedars and firs, with the sounds of running water and woodpeckers' calls, this northeastern Seattle ravine could be plucked straight out of a storybook. But as beautiful as the landscape may be, the steep mountain terrain and complete isolation were enough to keep many away.

But for drama-major-turned-designer Anna Williams, who purchased and renovated the home in 1960, that was exactly what she was looking for. It was the picture of mid-century modern homes. It contained all the quintessential design elements, from the classic post-and-beam structure to the gorgeous brick-fronted fireplace; it was everything you could love about the architecture of the era.

Then, came time for the next generation. When design lovers Nalina and Peter came across this home, it was like uncovering a hidden gem.

Intent on maintaining as much of the original charm and history as possible, the young couple called upon Daren and Lisa Chadbourne of Chadbourne + Doss to turn it into the modern home of their dreams. "One of the best parts about working with Lisa and Daren is their ability to research and source options for you ahead of time," shares Nalina. "We never got decision fatigue because they had already done so much research through all of their other projects that we got the benefit of knowing these options are going to be good in our house."

The Brief

Before — With views of the verdant treetops, the kitchen had all the workings of a beautiful space. Image credit: Rafael Soldi. Design: Chadbourne + Doss After — Keeping the same warm wooden finish, the updated kitchen feels far more luxurious. Image credit: Rafael Soldi. Design: Chadbourne + Doss

Almost entirely untouched since the 70s, this beautiful mid-century home was overdue for an update. There were rooms that felt dark and dingy, and the finishes, while charming, felt a tad outdated.

But despite this, the new owners knew they had found a gem in this property, falling for the "beautiful setting, amazingly crafted house, and warm wood finishes."

Calling upon the team at Chadbourne + Doss, the young couple had a vision for what they wanted this space to become. With a deep respect and appreciation for design, they were careful not to drift too far from the original space, keeping the beautiful, quintessentially mid-century features while adapting it to their lifestyle.

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The leading goals were, as Lisa Chadbourne explains, "to update to give more space for a new primary suite," allowing the couple to have a large, private area of the home. To "increase functionality and size of the kitchen," turning the cramped, small kitchen into a large, modern design. And, above all, to "Keep the new design in harmony with the existing house and built-ins."

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, when it came to developing the design, Lisa says, "We used the existing midcentury house design as a springboard, wanting to reference some of the existing built-ins with the new casework."

The Process

Before — The dark basement level functioned solely as an office, reducing the living area of the home. Image credit: Rafael Soldi. Design: Chadbourne + Doss After —- The converted basement made space for a grand primary suite, with sweeping views. Image credit: Rafael Soldi. Design: Chadbourne + Doss

Bearing the classic elements of true mid-century design, with its post-and-beam structure and compression and release architecture, both the team at Chadbourne + Doss and the couple who had purchased the home knew that these iconic features had to be maintained through the renovation. "We wanted to maintain the exterior and post-and-beam structure," explained Lisa. It was what had drawn the couple to the home to begin with, so they wouldn't be parting with it.

What they were less keen to maintain, however, was the awkward and disjointed layout that spread across the home.

The lower floor presented an obvious issue. Initially built and used as a psychiatric office, it was completely disconnected from the rest of the home, existing almost as its own distinct space. And while this worked for its original function, for the new owners, this level of disconnect was no longer useful.

With ample space to work with, the team set out to introduce some new functions to this level. Explaining the transformation, Lisa says, "We totally re-did the lower floor, incorporating a new primary suite, laundry room, media room, and office space." Introducing various new rooms and improving the overall functionality of the home, the team managed to maximize the square footage available.

This move wasn't just to improve the functionality of the home; it also had its aesthetic benefits, too. "We located the new primary suite on the lower floor where the spaces look out to the wooded ravine," explains Lisa. The views were, undeniably, one of the highlights of the home from the start, so finding ways to emphasize these beautiful sights through the design of the home became a priority.

Bespoke woodwork brings the mid-century style throughout the home. (Image credit: Rafael Soldi. Design: Chadbourne + Doss)

Reflecting this desire, Lisa says, "The wooded ravine setting is amazing, so we left the house intact, as the large windows are irreplaceable."

It's these large, wrap-around, floor-to-ceiling windows that set the tone for the home, providing awe-inspiring views of the impressive landscape the home sits within.

This excess of beauty surrounding them did mean that they didn't have to work too hard to improve upon the space. Even in the redesigned spaces, the owners wanted the original essence of the home to come through, saying, "The owners wanted the remodeled spaces to feel part of the overall original home design."

To create this beautiful, authentic effect, the team set out to bring in bespoke, custom pieces, saying, "We designed casework and selected fixtures and finishes that contribute to the warmth and craftsmanship of the existing home."

However, while there was plenty of beauty to be discovered, there were also some issues to be found too, as one may expect from older properties. "We found that the existing basement walls were not insulated and waterproofed, so we rectified that," explains Lisa, replacing the walls with updated finishes.

The Design

Before — Though the furniture remains thoroughly in style, the heavy carpeting and bright lighting date the space. Image credit: Rafael Soldi. Design: Chadbourne + Doss After — The gorgeous arched brick fireplace remains a focal feature in the beautiful home. Image credit: Rafael Soldi. Design: Chadbourne + Doss

Working from the existing architecture and original design features, Chad and Lisa chose to develop the design from there, building out a picture of how they wanted the space to look and what characteristics they wanted to emphasize.

Drawing from the wood-paneled ceiling and post-and-beam structure that had been carefully maintained through the renovation process, the color and material palette were developed to complement the warmth and depth of these architectural details.

In the modern kitchen, Lisa wanted to maintain that classic wood-drenched finish so typical of mid-century designs. "We used warm walnut cabinetry that coordinated with the tone of the existing cedar decking at the ceiling," she explains.

Bringing some brightness and modernity to the space, the wood was paired with Taj Mahal quartzite kitchen worktops and backsplashes, adding a soft luminosity and warmth to the room. Then, for the metallic finishes, Lisa says, "We used unlacquered brass for the custom kitchen sink with integral drainboard and plumbing fixtures and cabinet pulls."

By opting for these rich, natural finishes, they were able to create a timeless feel, even in this modern kitchen, with features intentionally chosen for their ability to change and adapt over time.

The modern bedroom uses the surrounding nature as the foundation of the design. (Image credit: Rafael Soldi. Design: Chadbourne + Doss)

While the exteriors and the architecture were maintained as closely as possible, inside the home, there's a beautiful blend of modernity and history, with original features sitting alongside new, bespoke designs, blending seamlessly into one cohesive design language.

A favorite addition comes in the form of a custom-made headboard, sitting proud in the primary bedroom. Built out from the wall, with storage cut-outs for containing their table lamps and books, the owners soon discovered these shelves offered another function too, becoming a favorite sleeping spot for their pet cat. "We love that it brings functionality and comfort to humans and feline alike."

Showing just how interlocked new and old are in this home, along with the bespoke headboard, another favorite feature comes in the form of something with a bit more history: "We love the existing arched brick fireplace in the living room," says Lisa. A classic mid-century fireplace, with warm tones and functional beauty, Lisa says, "It brings us such warm and cozy feelings."

An ever-growing, ever-evolving home, Lisa explains, "As a continuation of this project, we have recently designed an extensive deck and outdoor kitchen remodel, a detached wood-fired sauna structure, and a new wood-fired hot tub deck that is under construction now to be enjoyed by the owners by summer."

Shop the Look

If you're a lover of all things mid-century, you might like this mid-century-inspired Victorian terrace in London that combines iconic design pieces with treasured objects for a deeply personal, visually interesting home.

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