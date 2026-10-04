Forget Art Deco, This Apartment in Vienna Shows Art Nouveau Is the Influence to Steal for a Home That Feels Elegant

Oftentimes the most successful interior spaces blend traditional design and characterful modern elements — a home that considers the natural world around it, past influences, and the lives of the people who live there. And while the glamorous and opulent fashions of the Art Deco movement have had a fabulous contemporary renaissance over the last couple of years, this modern home in Vienna takes its cue from Deco's design predecessor. And now, I'm convinced that a little Art Nouveau influence breeds the perfect blend of serenity and elegance.

When taking on this project, Ukrainian-based designer Yana Molodykh embraced both the building's unique geometry and the city of Vienna itself. "Vienna has always been a continuous source of inspiration, with the Viennese Secession at its heart. The challenge — and the joy — was to capture the city’s distinctive atmosphere and rich historical heritage while subtly weaving it into the interior," shares Yana. Art Nouveau interior design became the shared language that led to a greater harmony.

"Art Nouveau is characterized by lines that flow smoothly and continuously, without a defined beginning or end. In this apartment, I embraced that fluid, organic approach, allowing lines to wrap around the space like a ribbon — softening sharp corners and creating a sense of continuous movement," adds Yana. This approach turned architectural challenges into design features. And the culmination of this eight-month project is a residence that achieves an atmosphere of elegance, where "luxury is felt through quality rather than volume."

The Living Room

The curves in the walls and the sofa communicate with one another in an organic way. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh Plus, other details in the room like the spiral rug, curved fireplace, and sculptural pendant hint at that Nouveau influence. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh

In many ways, the modern living room is the 'room de résistance' of the home, if you will. The curves and Nouveau influence really come to life through the furniture, decor, and structural features. And this space was one of the designer's initial points of focus.

Though Yana Molodykh says, "There weren't any specific design features that I knew I wanted from the very beginning," softening uncomfortable corners and sharp angles with curved forms was paramount. "I especially wanted to correct the trapezoidal shape of the living room." Yana achieved this through custom millwork, "which allowed us to visually reshape the room and make its proportions feel more balanced and harmonious," adds Yana.

The curved wall mirrors the bean-shaped sofa across the room, creating a seamless, flowing spatial experience that "feels both expansive and protective," says Yana.

Yana Molodykh Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Yana Molodykh is an interior designer based in Ukraine. For over fifteen years, Yana has shaped interiors through craft, proportion, and atmosphere. Her work draws on classical form while remaining firmly contemporary, with Ukrainian traditions expressed through material, precision, and craftsmanship.

The Dining Area

Being able to see the city of Vienna through the window becomes a part of the design. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh Where this bar reads as ornate on its own, the paired back room calms it down in the overall scheme. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh

The open floorplan guides you from the living room into the dining and kitchen area. Where open layouts can read as dated and sparse in contemporary design, the Art Nouveau influences help make the open concept feel cozier. The flow that the curves create means no entrance to the next 'area' feels like too harsh or stark a change. Rather, the lines draw you from room to room, again, while still feeling elegantly restrained.

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The curved mirrored bar, the tall but flowing curtains, and 'whiplash-esque' pendant are some standout decor moments that hint at the Nouveau influence. It's all very subtle, but the quality speaks for itself. Plus, the view of the city from the dining table brings back the home's sense of character.

"The home is nestled within Vienna's diplomatic quarter, in The Ambassy — Parkside Living building, which is positioned masterfully between the historic Lobmeyr workshop and the lush expanse of the Stadtpark," says Yana. The panoramic windows and high ceilings invite the spirit of Vienna indoors, "and offer a rare duality of urban sophistication and serene natural surroundings, Yana adds.

The Kitchen

The light blues and burnt oranges contrast beautifully in the natural light of this kitchen. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh Finishes can really make or brake a space, and the touch of gold adds a stylish shimmer. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh

"The renovation had already been completed when I came into the project, so there was very little we could change structurally," says Yana. Still, fitting in those high-quality details that merge practicality and design was always the goal, which you can see clearly in the kitchen countertop material, gold hardware, and understated color palette.

"One of the main non-negotiables was preserving the original parquet, which was an important part of the apartment's character," says Yana. The warmth of the wooden floors reflects through the rest of the palette, both in this modern kitchen and throughout the rest of the home. "Rather than altering the space, I wanted to work with what was already there and build the design around its existing architectural qualities," adds Yana.

The Bathroom

One good piece, like this scone, can help tell a room's design story. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh The mirror in this bathroom feels especially Nouveau-meets-modern. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh

A similar mindset was at play when creating the main bath — it was important to keep the Art Nouveau style and city of Vienna as a clear influence, but with luxurious, modern finishes. "For me, the connection to the past is not about recreating a traditional design style or historical interior. It is about capturing the spirit of the city and translating it into something contemporary, using modern furniture, lighting, materials, and custom details," explains Yana.

And it couldn't be more clear in this space. The stunning golden, sculptural sconce above the bath, the matching gold hardware around the room, and shape of the mirror are very clear references to Nouveau style, while elements like the layered lighting scheme, contrasting details, and materials make it a functionally and stylistically contemporary space.

The Main Bedroom

All of the different textures somehow still feel incredibly soft and balanced in this bedroom. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh The headboard makes a strong color statement, while still feeling serene. Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Yana Molodykh

Beyond the finishes, materials, and curved motifs, the coordinating paint color palette throughout the apartment really drives home the elegance of this Viennese home. The main bedroom is where the soft blues and natural oranges feel the most realized, but they are all still present throughout the home.

Not only are these shades a classic color palette in both Nouveau design and European cities, but it also has a subtle elegance as a bedroom palette. As Yana describes, "The warm glow of brass and the crystal shimmer of glass, enhanced by delicate touches of blue, create an aesthetic that feels timeless, subtly refined, and harmonious."

"I cannot help but sense the gentle influence of the Vienna Secession in the apartment's color palette," adds Yana.

Shop the Style

Though this Vienna apartment shows how to expertly infuse past interior design styles in an elevated, modern space, Yana says, "I wasn't trying to blend old and new styles. Instead, I was inspired by Vienna itself and its rich architectural and cultural heritage, and used that as a starting point to create a new story for the space through contemporary pieces."

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