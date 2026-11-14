A Party Could Happen at Any Time in This Interior Designer's London Terrace Home, Where Standout Style and Smart Design Come Together Perfectly

A test bed for materials, color combinations, and more, this home makes the case for a scheme that "evolves over time"

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Kitchen with deep red wall unit and burgundy marble countertop, stainless steel curved island, built-in burgundy shelving and linear pendant overhead
(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio)

With its laid-back vibe and luscious hues, this home is undeniably cool. Featuring a cornucopia of design ideas that are real-life practical, and a color palette — from chartreuse to raspberry red — that sings, it is, much like its inhabitants, harmonious, happy and brimming with character.

"A home is to be lived in and that’s uppermost in my mind whether I’m designing for us or for clients," says its creator Amanda Lyon, who started out as an environmental engineer before pivoting into interior design. "I think of maintenance and care first, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style."

In this modern home, for example, this means that the sofa’s bold emerald green (inspired by Le Corbusier’s Vert 59) is an easy-clean fabric, as is the sisal-look stair carpet.

Floor-to-ceiling red-stained wooden storage with stainless steel curved island and a pale yellow and black bar stool in the foreground, with a white and black-striped glass vase full of flowers

"This curved stainless steel island, encompassing a hob, ovens and prep space, was my modest take on bringing a commercial-style kitchen into our home," says Amanda. "The color of the cabinetry moves from crimson to burgundy to raspberry in the light and brings warmth."

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio

Breakfast nook with corner sofa seating around a round pedestal table, zig zag chair, with built-in wood shelving unit in the background

This space is used a lot by the family, for playing board games, homework, reading and arts and crafts.

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio

Amanda, who leads ALL Design Studio, involved her family — husband Steve and children Lily, 11, and Archie, nine — in the house’s evolution from the start. "Otherwise I’d be accused of just designing what I want," she laughs. Lily persisted in painstaking research to find the exact shade of purple-pink for her bedroom, and Archie was adamant about having bunk beds and white walls in his. "He is naturally quite minimalist and had to be slightly bribed about the beds being painted green, but he loves them now," she adds.

Living room vignette with colourful abstract artwork above a mirrored sideboard with a red table lamp, a turntable and some books. A floral lounge chair is just in shot

"We host a lot of gatherings and after dinner we tend to end up here with cocktails and the vinyl in action. I also relax here on rare occasions when I have the house to myself," says Amanda. "I love music from the 1960s and 1970s, so it’s great to unwind and get lost in this space."

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio

Living room with bright aqua sofa with a white dog lying on it, geometric art prints in a set of six, white wall lamp and mirrored side table with black vase of flowers on top

"I am hugely influenced by Le Corbusier, especially his colors, and when it came to picking the sofa fabric I knew it had to be in his Vert 59 shade; it adds a sense of unexpected to the scheme. The art series is by a Dutch design duo whose work I admire," Amanda says.

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio

The couple bought the house 11 years ago, but being busy with young children and Amanda’s new business, they only started work on it five years ago with the kitchen extension. "On reflection it was a blessing as it meant we got to know the house and how we wanted to live with our growing family," Amanda says.

Office with built-in wooden desk and paneling, green carpet, white chair, patinated metal lamp and pink and purple abstract artwork

"This was designed for Steve but I’ve taken it over," says Amanda. "As it’s part of our new loft extension, we thought we could steer to a more mid-century vibe. The floating desk and panels bring a serene sense to the space."

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio

Den room with chartreuse wall and wall-to-wall curtains, leopard print bean bag, blue corduroy daybed, wooden chair and red stained wooden shelving

This space includes a screen (hidden behind the pelmet) for film nights and a "gigantic" L-shaped sofa that turns into a sleepover bed.

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio

The result is an easy flow, with areas that have a distinct character — the reading nook in the living room, the chartreuse den for movie nights and games at the top of the house — yet combine as if there were a blueprint from day one. "There definitely was not," says Amanda. "It was more of an evolution over time, and I used the house as a bit of a test bed for materials, color combinations, layouts — it was fun to have that freedom."

Cream bedroom with irregular white fireplace, pull-down wall-hung wooden desk, cane chair and neutral bedlinen

A reproduction fireplace was replaced by this sculptural piece, which references modernist sentiments to contrast with the period of the property.

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio)

This is a home where every aspect is fully utilized, which is something Amanda brings to clients who are often young families with space at a premium. The top-floor extension, housing the multipurpose den, office, and shower room, was completed a year ago, so now that the building work is done, the family can focus on enjoying their home.

Bathroom under a sloped roof with built-in wood eaves storage, block travertine sink, round red mirror and globe wall lights

"Nostalgia was a big inspiration for this bathroom scheme. It’s a small family space, so I wanted to make a statement with color but keep a sense of order with the stacked floor-to-ceiling tile layout," Amanda says.

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio

Shower-over-bath with pink square wall tiles, black hardware and red stool

"This is in our new extension at the top of the house and it has a walk-in shower, which is super handy in the mornings," Amanda says.

Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: ALL Design Studio

December is a very special time for them. "Archie was born on Christmas Eve and Lily on the 13th, so we go big on celebrating," Amanda says. "We have a lovely gathering for friends and family on December 24th, then it’s the four of us, and of course our dog, Bo, cooking a delicious meal on Christmas Day — just perfect."

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Mary Weaver
Interiors Expert and Stylist

A legendary houses editor, Mary Weaver, held the job of homes editor on Livingetc for over a decade. She set the aesthetic for which the brand has become known. She is now a freelance stylist, art director, and writer, regularly contributing to Livingetc and overseeing the brand's successful House Tours franchises of live and webinar events.