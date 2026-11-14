A Party Could Happen at Any Time in This Interior Designer's London Terrace Home, Where Standout Style and Smart Design Come Together Perfectly
A test bed for materials, color combinations, and more, this home makes the case for a scheme that "evolves over time"
With its laid-back vibe and luscious hues, this home is undeniably cool. Featuring a cornucopia of design ideas that are real-life practical, and a color palette — from chartreuse to raspberry red — that sings, it is, much like its inhabitants, harmonious, happy and brimming with character.
"A home is to be lived in and that’s uppermost in my mind whether I’m designing for us or for clients," says its creator Amanda Lyon, who started out as an environmental engineer before pivoting into interior design. "I think of maintenance and care first, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style."
In this modern home, for example, this means that the sofa’s bold emerald green (inspired by Le Corbusier’s Vert 59) is an easy-clean fabric, as is the sisal-look stair carpet.
Amanda, who leads ALL Design Studio, involved her family — husband Steve and children Lily, 11, and Archie, nine — in the house’s evolution from the start. "Otherwise I’d be accused of just designing what I want," she laughs. Lily persisted in painstaking research to find the exact shade of purple-pink for her bedroom, and Archie was adamant about having bunk beds and white walls in his. "He is naturally quite minimalist and had to be slightly bribed about the beds being painted green, but he loves them now," she adds.
The couple bought the house 11 years ago, but being busy with young children and Amanda’s new business, they only started work on it five years ago with the kitchen extension. "On reflection it was a blessing as it meant we got to know the house and how we wanted to live with our growing family," Amanda says.
The result is an easy flow, with areas that have a distinct character — the reading nook in the living room, the chartreuse den for movie nights and games at the top of the house — yet combine as if there were a blueprint from day one. "There definitely was not," says Amanda. "It was more of an evolution over time, and I used the house as a bit of a test bed for materials, color combinations, layouts — it was fun to have that freedom."
This is a home where every aspect is fully utilized, which is something Amanda brings to clients who are often young families with space at a premium. The top-floor extension, housing the multipurpose den, office, and shower room, was completed a year ago, so now that the building work is done, the family can focus on enjoying their home.
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December is a very special time for them. "Archie was born on Christmas Eve and Lily on the 13th, so we go big on celebrating," Amanda says. "We have a lovely gathering for friends and family on December 24th, then it’s the four of us, and of course our dog, Bo, cooking a delicious meal on Christmas Day — just perfect."
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A legendary houses editor, Mary Weaver, held the job of homes editor on Livingetc for over a decade. She set the aesthetic for which the brand has become known. She is now a freelance stylist, art director, and writer, regularly contributing to Livingetc and overseeing the brand's successful House Tours franchises of live and webinar events.