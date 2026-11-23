"What's Your Most Treasured Gift?" 12 Designers on the Objects They Hold Dear, From Family Heirlooms to Ceramic Dogs and Cheese Graters
Forget high-street shopping: this Christmas, what makes the real difference is true connection, and that's certainly true of these creatives' favorite possessions
It's a little more than a month till Christmas, and so begins the official countdown to our most anticipated — or feared — time of the year. Never-ending family feasts, towering piles of gifts stacked on shelves and under the tree, and a continuous coming and going of people, friends, and relatives. That's right, because wish lists aside, what matters most when Christmas comes is getting the chance to share it with your loved ones, whoever and wherever they are. The same is true of the objects that matter most to us: physical embodiments of the moments, stories, and relationships that make us who we are.
That, at least, is what transpires from the picks 12 of our favorite designers have shared with us when we asked them about the best gift they have ever received, featuring handmade treasures, salvaged artifacts, material memories, and so much more.
"One of the loveliest gifts we've received is a seasonal flower subscription from Burnt Fen Flowers, especially for their dahlias when they're in season. Each delivery feels like a little surprise, with a different mix of colors and varieties arriving at our door. We've always loved having fresh flowers in the house, and dahlias are a particular favourite of ours. It's such a thoughtful gift and something we look forward to throughout the season." For more Buchanan Studio festive inspiration, take a closer look at the practice's 2025 KISS-MAS collection.
"My parents gifted me the Alessi Todo Cheese Grater, designed by Richard Sapper for the Italian house. We visited the Alessi factory in Omegna, near Lake Orta in Italy, and spent the day there together. It's a comically large cheese grater, especially in my small London kitchen, which makes it all the more charming. But I think what I like most about it is that whenever I see it, I'm reminded of my parents and that day we spent together."
"The second gift I am most attached to is a very goofy little puppet my niece made for me, complete with googly eyes. She had only just started learning to write at the time and wrote my name on it, which makes it particularly special. It now lives on my desk amongst all my other objects, and despite being one of the simplest things I own, it's one of my most treasured." (Interested in Piccolo's own practice? Revisit our feature on one of his most recent projects, Cremer, one of the best-received London design openings of 2026).
"One of my best friends, Julie, gifted me the bottle and socks from Climax Books for my birthday last year. Climax is pretty much the coolest bookstore with limited-edition and rare art books. They also have incredible branding. I'm also pretty practical; I love drinking water, and I love wearing socks. She nailed it." A former fashion designer retrained in carpentry, Klemick's whimsical furniture captures a longing for softness, comfort, and warmth in decor, as we explored in a feature a couple of years ago. As for Climax Books itself, we dubbed it one of the most uplifting things to do on Blue Monday in London this year, and still stand by it.
"This Georgian Bureau was gifted to me by my father. It was his late mothers who passed when I was young. It's incredibly precious, as he hasn't got much from his childhood, as his parents moved around so much, so I feel so fortunate to have it in my home. I love its burl wood and all the intricate detailing — furniture is rarely made like this now! It carries so much history, and I love the idea of my grandmother writing at it. I now use it as a dressing table in my bedroom."
"This solid silver Victorian christening mug was my mother's, and she recently passed it down to my daughter for her christening. I love how timeless it is — I love the chunky handle and the slim rim. It's a beautiful piece of craftsmanship that will go down through the generations." Besides knowing how to look after gifts that age with you, Organ also knows how to make your spaces feel like an organic extension of nature itself, as she recently told us in a spotlight on biophilic design.
"These were given to me a few years ago by my brother. Each year my family opts for a different theme for gifts, and this year it was all about reuse, so nothing new. Knowing I love antiques, my brother trawled Kempton Antiques Market and found these handsome ceramic Staffordshire Dogs. My Grandma had something similar in her living room, and I had always been very fond of them growing up; now my children will be able to enjoy these characters, and who knows beyond them!" Learn how to infuse a sense of drama into your home with Taylor's tips for theatrical interiors.
"One of my most treasured gifts is a handmade box from my dear friend and artist Rahel Zoller, filled with over 200 analogue photographs she took across almost 20 years of our friendship. Picking it up on a random afternoon and going through them always brings an unexpected wave of joy and warmth." From Mexican restaurant FONDA and red speakeasy Bar Lina to Scotland's hottest new design hotel, Arthouse Glasgow, A-nrd is the studio behind some of our favorite destinations. Make note of them.
"The gift I cared most about is a ceramic jar found from a shipwreck in central Vietnam, estimated to have occurred in the 15th century. The ship was carrying a massive cargo of handmade Vietnamese craft objects, bound for collectors around the world. They were all thought to be completely lost until the ship was resurfaced in 1990. What makes this specific one even more precious to me is that, unfortunately, I then discovered that, of the shipwreck's treasures that survived the wreck, most were auctioned off in 2000. A majority of them ended up in private collections, making them especially difficult to find.
"I received this in 2019 as a surprise gift from my friend Brian Nguyen, who had personally found a gallery in Ho Chi Minh City that had a jar available. We discussed the encounters and stories shared, and it felt like a true full-circle moment having a piece like this in my own hands. The object truly represents the dialogue I highlight in my work between past and present. It reminds me of Vietnam's often overlooked yet rich history of craftsmanship, and the treasures it holds. My work is often inspired by the heritage techniques, crafts, and rituals of Vietnam, as well as the tenderness of human touch. Having a piece made by hand in the 15th century is an incredibly meaningful addition to my collection of beautiful design objects." Discover more on that in Trần's insider guide to Hồ Chí Minh City."
"After my son's birth, I knew I'd spend a lot of time at home recovering and caring for our newborn. I wanted to feel comfortable, but still a little glamorous, and I was also worried about finding time to paint. My husband surprised me with a beautiful pair of Ngozi pyjamas by Kemi Telford, with a paintbrush tucked into the pocket. It was such a thoughtful gift: he understood that I wanted to feel like myself, both as a new mother and as an artist. In the end, I managed to find time for both motherhood and painting, but never in my favorite pyjamas!" Elsewhere in Livingetc, Brewster told us about the things she can't leave without.
"I've had a long-standing fascination with the BT (formerly Post Office) tower. At one point the tallest building in the country, yet at the same time was considered a state secret so could not feature on any maps. Left empty for so long, it acts as both a time capsule for a time gone by and a vision for the future. I guess if you talk enough about your obsessions, the gifts people give you start to reflect them! A friend of mine, Jake Day, gave me a box of matches that came from the original rotating restaurant at the top of the BT tower! If I had the chance to go back in time and visit the eatery in person, it's exactly what I'd want to take away with me." One of the creatives behind IKEA's KOSTRUNDA Collection, Masebo's design and furniture-making work is aimed at opening up the discipline to the wider public, and particularly those traditionally excluded from this scene, through participatory workshops and public installations, as he demonstrated at past activations like his London Design Festival woodworking initiative, Making Room (2024).
"My most treasured gift is the last-ever Mozzkito Lamp in production by Ingo Maurer, signed by him in 2018. The Mozzkito lamp by Ingo Maurer is what single-handedly inspired me to get into lighting, which I've now made into a career. While seemingly made from questionable bits and pieces found around your house, it is brilliant in how these mundane parts make magic together, and the glow of its floating orb when turned on. Maurer was a master at elevating the ordinary, which is a design lens that continues to inspire me every day. My wife gifted me with the last EVER Mozzkito lamp to be put into production, brought into Vancouver from Germany, signed by Ingo himself in 2018. Prior to receiving it, I had been 'chasing' Maurer at every global design fair where I knew he'd be in attendance, narrowly missing him on numerous occasions. While I never got the chance to meet him in person and he died the following year, this artifact — both celebrating his craft and now my career as a lighting designer — remains my most prized possession."
"The gifts I love most to this day are some etikoppaka and blow mold toys from India. Coming from an aniconic Islamic heritage, my concept of decor was built around non-figurative elements: surrounded only by smells, greetings, and food. Ironically, these toys have now become a reminder of Eid in India. They represent my childhood and mark a pivotal moment in the Indian landscape, when mass-manufactured toys slowly began to replace traditional handmade ones. Etikoppaka toys are heritage, handmade toys crafted in the town of Etikoppaka, in my native state of Andhra Pradesh. These whimsical figurines hold their characters after all these years, placed in intentional parts of my home during the month of Ramadan."
If you need help finding your loved one a gift that's just as treasured, why not send a free Find: Gift Edit request to our stylists, and they'll send you back carefully sourced recommendations.
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Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Production Journalist, Sub-Editor, and Writer on the Life & Arts desk of Financial Times. Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in several books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, i-D, PAPER, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent, among many others.