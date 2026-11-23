It's a little more than a month till Christmas, and so begins the official countdown to our most anticipated — or feared — time of the year. Never-ending family feasts, towering piles of gifts stacked on shelves and under the tree, and a continuous coming and going of people, friends, and relatives. That's right, because wish lists aside, what matters most when Christmas comes is getting the chance to share it with your loved ones, whoever and wherever they are. The same is true of the objects that matter most to us: physical embodiments of the moments, stories, and relationships that make us who we are.

That, at least, is what transpires from the picks 12 of our favorite designers have shared with us when we asked them about the best gift they have ever received, featuring handmade treasures, salvaged artifacts, material memories, and so much more.

If you need help finding your loved one a gift that's just as treasured, why not send a free Find: Gift Edit request to our stylists, and they'll send you back carefully sourced recommendations.

Get into the Christmas mood with our curated selection of festive activities, hosting tips, and, yes, more gift guides. For everything else, don't forget to join our newsletter today to receive all of our best stories directly in your inbox, no stress.