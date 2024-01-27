Our Style Editor Didn't Expect to Find Her New Coffee Table On Amazon — 'Affordable, and So Chic'
If you can handle the trawling, Amazon is THE place to shop for coffee tables. Chic, on-trend options at amazing price points. You're going to love this!
The importance of the coffee table cannot be overstated. Without sounding dramatic (a difficult feat for me, especially with eight years of school-sanctioned musical theater under my belt), it can truly make or break your living room. Too small, and it looks out of place and wonky. Too large, it makes your space look smaller. Too worn, it could dilute your chic aesthetic. And if it's just the wrong style entirely, well, how can you even have an aesthetic in the first place?
All that said, I can appreciate the difficulties involved with tracking down the right coffee table, especially those from some of the best home decor brands. To hasten your search, I've done a lovely little edit of coffee tables you can find on Amazon, a typically affordable and speedy marketplace that makes decorating your home a total breeze. Like the Amazon sofas we've previously unearthed, these options are so chic that you'd never be able to guess where they're from!
'When picking an Amazon coffee table, it's best to start with at least a color or shape in mind,' says Livingetc's editor Pip Rich. 'Otherwise it's easy to get overwhelmed, and hard to find somerhing that works. Zero in as much as you can before you click onto the site. And remember to measure the space you have to fill, too. The trouble with shopping online is being unable to tell the scale, and you risk falling for a piece that's too big or small.'
Below, we've got some marble coffee tables, glass top coffee tables, coffee tables for small living rooms, and more — in short, everything you need! All that's left is the click 'buy.'
12 of the best amazon coffee tables
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $99.79
Entirely glass or acrylic coffee tables like this one are having a moment right now, especially with TikTok and Gen Z, but I think they'll be in style for a long time. It's the perfect option for a small space given it's minimalist structure.
Price: $129.99
As far as black marble coffee tables go, you could do a LOT worse than this $130 (!!!) option, that's still somehow decently reviewed despite its price.
Price: $149.99
Green marble always gets less attention than white or black and why? It's a super 'in' color this year and for good reason: unexpected, chic, and inherently expensive looking, it levels up even the most inexpensive of pieces.
Price: $429.99
If a piece of timeless furniture is what you're after, a table whose silhouette is clearly inspired by the famous Noguchi table should do the trick.
Price: $239
I like the color in this acrylic coffee table — it's different and bright, and keeps the piece grounded in the room. Since this one is acrylic, I'd also expect it to be quite renter-friendly in that it's easy to move.
Price: $199.99
Nesting coffee tables are another timeless decor trend we love here at Livingetc, and this $200 BOGO looks too chic and minimaluxe to pass up.
Price: $244.50
Another Gen Z fave? The cloud coffee table. I'd assume our younger readers would gravitate toward this one, but I'd love to see someone attemptto mix it in with a more clean-cut contemporary or vintage-traditional space for the ultimate contrast.
Price: $346.99
Was: $363.56
This silhouette is a fave of many a luxury home brand, so I'm loving that you can find something similar on Amazon. The veining here look so great, you wouldn't even know it's faux.
Price: $69.99
Was: $129
It would be a crime not to feature a classic MCM coffee table on this list, complete with cane accents and tapered legs. Chef's kiss.
Price: $399.99
Much like the Noguchi, a monolith coffee table like this is yet another staple in high-design homes. Ridges around the outside break up the sleek monotony of this $400 option.
Price: $75.88
Was: $79.88
Yet another affordable mid-century modern fave, this oval accent table would work great if you'd like some more traditional in structure but still with a subtle twist.
How big should your coffee table be in relation to your couch?
A great way to undermine the design of a room is to buy a coffee table that's either too small or too big. In general, you want your coffee table to be 'proportional to the size of the couch,' designer Stephanie Purzycki told me. 'My general rule of thumb is it should be two-thirds the length of your sofa, so it doesn't overwhelm the space.'
Otherwise, when determining which table to buy, you want to first take into account the 'overall aesthetic of the room,' she advised. 'Is it a formal living room or a casual family room? For a formal living room, I love to do a statement piece with beautiful legs in a wonderful texture, like grasscloth.'
But for, let's say, a family room, Stephanie said she typically gravitates toward something more practical, like a 'large ottoman that the family can gather around, sit on or put their feet on, or a piece with great storage in a durable material.'
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
5 Alcove Bedrooms Prove That Small Space Living Can be Super Cozy
These designers have embraced small-space living with bedrooms hidden behind curtains or partitioned-off cozy corners
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Which Flowers are Lucky in Feng Shui? 4 to Pick for Your House and Garden for Good Energy
Feng Shui lucky flowers are known to add yang energy into a space and can improve many aspects of your life
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published