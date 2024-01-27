Our Style Editor Didn't Expect to Find Her New Coffee Table On Amazon — 'Affordable, and So Chic'

The importance of the coffee table cannot be overstated. Without sounding dramatic (a difficult feat for me, especially with eight years of school-sanctioned musical theater under my belt), it can truly make or break your living room. Too small, and it looks out of place and wonky. Too large, it makes your space look smaller. Too worn, it could dilute your chic aesthetic. And if it's just the wrong style entirely, well, how can you even have an aesthetic in the first place?

All that said, I can appreciate the difficulties involved with tracking down the right coffee table, especially those from some of the best home decor brands. To hasten your search, I've done a lovely little edit of coffee tables you can find on Amazon, a typically affordable and speedy marketplace that makes decorating your home a total breeze. Like the Amazon sofas we've previously unearthed, these options are so chic that you'd never be able to guess where they're from!

'When picking an Amazon coffee table, it's best to start with at least a color or shape in mind,' says Livingetc's editor Pip Rich. 'Otherwise it's easy to get overwhelmed, and hard to find somerhing that works. Zero in as much as you can before you click onto the site. And remember to measure the space you have to fill, too. The trouble with shopping online is being unable to tell the scale, and you risk falling for a piece that's too big or small.'

Below, we've got some marble coffee tables, glass top coffee tables, coffee tables for small living rooms, and more — in short, everything you need! All that's left is the click 'buy.'

12 of the best amazon coffee tables

How big should your coffee table be in relation to your couch?

A great way to undermine the design of a room is to buy a coffee table that's either too small or too big. In general, you want your coffee table to be 'proportional to the size of the couch,' designer Stephanie Purzycki told me. 'My general rule of thumb is it should be two-thirds the length of your sofa, so it doesn't overwhelm the space.'

Otherwise, when determining which table to buy, you want to first take into account the 'overall aesthetic of the room,' she advised. 'Is it a formal living room or a casual family room? For a formal living room, I love to do a statement piece with beautiful legs in a wonderful texture, like grasscloth.'

But for, let's say, a family room, Stephanie said she typically gravitates toward something more practical, like a 'large ottoman that the family can gather around, sit on or put their feet on, or a piece with great storage in a durable material.'