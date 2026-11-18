If you want to know exactly why everyone's asking the question, "What is a mews house?" right now, then chances are you're not a Real Housewives fan. In the most recent reunion episode of The Real Housewives of London, sparks were flying in a debate over two castmates' property portfolio. To cut a long story short, one of said housewives (Karen) stated that another (Amanda) only having a London mews house to her name is 'low budget'.

American fans of the show, which is shown on the TV network Bravo in the US, were left looking for clues: could Amanda's home in Belgravia really be described as 'budget'? The answer is emphatically no, unless your context of London is wildly out of touch with reality, but there's something to the story and history of mews houses that factors into the discussion.

Mews houses were originally built as stables for horses, usually down narrow cobbled lanes, with accommodation for groomsmen and servants above them — their humble origins are, in fact, not dissimilar to penthouses, which were originally built for servants and for storing equipment in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, mews houses, like penthouses, are some of the most sought-after modern homes for their central location, character, and history. Here are nine of our favorites from the Livingetc archives.

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Point proven? These multi-level homes, often set on quiet streets with a 'village-like' feel in the heart of the city, can be just as luxurious as sprawling properties and have a wonderful, characterful history to boot.

If you want to see how the humble origins of the penthouse have been flipped into one of the most exclusive residences, these spectacular penthouses from Tribeca to São Paulo add a new perspective to high-rise living.

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