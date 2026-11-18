What Exactly Is a Mews House? 9 Projects From the Archives That Prove How Luxurious These Homes Actually Are
Don't mind what you may have heard about mews houses lately, these Livingetc favorites show why they're much sought-after properties
If you want to know exactly why everyone's asking the question, "What is a mews house?" right now, then chances are you're not a Real Housewives fan. In the most recent reunion episode of The Real Housewives of London, sparks were flying in a debate over two castmates' property portfolio. To cut a long story short, one of said housewives (Karen) stated that another (Amanda) only having a London mews house to her name is 'low budget'.
American fans of the show, which is shown on the TV network Bravo in the US, were left looking for clues: could Amanda's home in Belgravia really be described as 'budget'? The answer is emphatically no, unless your context of London is wildly out of touch with reality, but there's something to the story and history of mews houses that factors into the discussion.
Mews houses were originally built as stables for horses, usually down narrow cobbled lanes, with accommodation for groomsmen and servants above them — their humble origins are, in fact, not dissimilar to penthouses, which were originally built for servants and for storing equipment in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, mews houses, like penthouses, are some of the most sought-after modern homes for their central location, character, and history. Here are nine of our favorites from the Livingetc archives.
This once-abandoned mews house, which sat in its owners' garden, was transformed by the award-winning architecture and interior design practice Michaelis Boyd into a 'creative refuge' away from their main home. With playful design and plenty of inspiring ideas, the spaces are packed with energy, creating a destination that is at once a creative workspace and a place to host guests and parties. With a striking steel mezzanine, spiral staircase, and floor-to-ceiling movable shelving, the spaces feel light-filled and open, while also cozy and intimate.
What was once a dark and cramped home was given a new lease of life by the architect and interior design firm Finkernagel Ross. After a full gut renovation, this mews house is filled with light and open spaces, and its neutral color palette is complemented by plenty of natural textures and beautiful joinery that add warmth and contrast to the minimalist design. With clever hidden storage and sleek design choices, compact spaces feel spacious, creating a home that's as functional as it is elegant.
This narrow West London home's 'hidden kitchen' is the standout design by interior architecture and design firm Studio Mackereth. By sliding the dark timber-paneled doors across the cabinetry, the space quickly and easily switches from a cooking area to a lounge zone, creating a functional design that looks incredibly stylish, too — not to mention the stainless steel kitchen the doors conceal. Filled with space-saving design ideas for compact rooms, this home maximizes every single inch in a contemporary, minimalist style.
With bedrooms at the bottom and living spaces at the top, this glamorous home turns conventional living on its head. The five-storey North London home, designed by interior designer Jo Berryman, boasts a glorious skyline view and features a design scheme that's as glamorous as it is comforting. Light is boosted at every opportunity, from the wall colors to decorating with mirrors and reflective surfaces, making the home feel even more spacious than its footprint suggests.
Home to the former MD of Liberty of London, Ed Burstell has reinvented his arty Victorian London mews house in Marylebone with unexpected details and a mixture of new and vintage finds. The pink 'racing stripe' that he added to the cornicing in the sitting room is one of the many finishing touches that make a big impact, as is the 1930s Japanese screen featuring an elephant, which was one of the first things he bought for the home. With a fridge almost exclusively filled with champagne, this home is designed for entertaining and relaxing.
Extending this London mews house to accommodate a young artist's family, architecture and interior design studio De Rosee Sa was called on to transform this 1,432-square-foot property on Queensberry Mews West. With the existing building boxed in on three sides, it was no easy feat to create order from the chaos. De Rosee Sa introduced a statement curved staircase into the new basement with a skylight to bring in more light, while open-plan areas created a better sense of flow throughout the home. Solid timber parquet flooring was used throughout for a cohesive design that feels airy, fresh, and bright.
A masterclass in bold color schemes, this Kensington mews home pairs vibrant color with modern architecture for a truly unique space. Designed by architect Ian Hogarth, and with the owners' desire for cutting-edge design, this mews home is contemporary, smart, and incredibly special. Featuring a space-age-style home cinema and an ensuite bathroom that looks both like a spa and a dancefloor at the same time, you're taken on a journey throughout this home that keeps you guessing and craving more.
Although bright pink on the outside, this traditional mews home in Chelsea conceals a much more pared-back color palette inside. Architecture and interior design practice TR Studio was called upon to completely refurbish this city pied-à-terre into a stylish and relaxing home. Where there were once lots of small rooms packed into the home's lower level, now there is an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area. A bespoke staircase connects each of the levels, with the curves of the handrails echoed by the curves of the walls for a soft, tranquil, and cohesive design.
From the front, it may look like a traditional Victorian mews home, but indoors, it has an inherently Scandinavian design style that creates wonderful contrast and interest. Alex and Mathew Orme from Space+Matter, a modern architecture and interior design studio, designed the interiors and were briefed to inject more life and 'daring' into the home. The result is a creative, yet calming home that feels more calming the higher you rise within it, filled with warm wood and contemporary furnishings. And the roof terrace is simply spectacular.
Point proven? These multi-level homes, often set on quiet streets with a 'village-like' feel in the heart of the city, can be just as luxurious as sprawling properties and have a wonderful, characterful history to boot.
If you want to see how the humble origins of the penthouse have been flipped into one of the most exclusive residences, these spectacular penthouses from Tribeca to São Paulo add a new perspective to high-rise living.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!