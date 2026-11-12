There's something supremely luxurious about the look of an oversized, chunky kitchen counter. The image of a thick, marble slab just feels so lavish, so exuberant, and yet, despite how it looks, the cost behind this design can be surprisingly approachable. It all comes down to a clever technique known as a mitered edge.

A mitered edge is the secret technique behind some of the most striking kitchen countertops. It's an easy way to elevate your design, making your kitchen look far more expensive and luxurious, without breaking the bank.

If this all sounds completely new to you, don't worry, you're not alone. Although the experts know and love this finish, it has somehow managed to remain almost entirely unknown to the masses. But even if this is your first time hearing of the technique, you're likely more familiar with it than you may realize. In fact, this degree of mystery is part of the design's allure. It works by creating an illusion, bringing two thinner sheets of material together and replicating the look of a solid, oversized countertop, disguising the joins so neatly that you'd never even question the way it came together.

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It's a sneaky upgrade that could easily pass you by, an 'if you know, you know' technique that people still desperately try to gatekeep, not wanting the rest of us to know just how easy it is to create this luxurious effect. This is exactly why we've asked the experts to share everything they know about this design, so you can decide whether it's the right choice for you.

What Is a Mitered Edge?

A mitered edge is typically saved for kitchen islands, where it can make a real impact on your space. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Simply put, a mitered edge is what creates the illusion of a super-thick, chunky countertop. However, how that illusion is actually created is a whole other story.

It's a technique frequently used by luxury kitchen company, Roundhouse, who are known for their sleek, modern design approach. As such, Hayley Robson, Roundhouse's head of sales and design, is very familiar with all the work that goes into creating a mitered edge design. As she explains it, "A mitered edge is created by joining the worktop surface to a matching vertical strip, with both pieces cut at 45 degrees. The result is a crisp, deep profile that gives the appearance of a single, substantial slab."

By attaching an additional slab to the existing worktop surface, you're able to create the illusion of a thicker, chunkier countertop, adding more visual weight and a stronger impact to your kitchen. When done successfully, this technique should register as one solid, singular slab, completely concealing the joins with perfectly matched strips. However, this technique can be trickier to achieve than you may expect.

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The trick is in the precision, something that the team at Naked Kitchens has perfected over the years. "The top needs to be carefully templated to ensure all the vertical and horizontal mitres meet seamlessly," explains Jayne Everrett, co-founder of Naked Kitchens.

And the degree of craftsmanship required will also adjust according to the material. "It’s a bespoke detail that requires real precision and craftsmanship, particularly with natural stone, where careful material selection and precise cutting can help the veining continue smoothly across the join," says Lewis Buckley, a designer at luxury kitchen company Harvey Jones. But when done well, especially with natural stone, the effect can be strikingly impressive.

Why Do the Experts Love This Approach?

A mitered edge looks particularly beautiful with a dramatically veined stone. (Image credit: SolidNature (+ onyx). Design: Wonderstruck)

While this technique may be wholly new to many, for the designers, it's practically a go-to move for modern kitchens.

"A mitered edge really elevates the design of a kitchen," says Lewis. It may seem like a relatively small detail, but it's a kitchen finishing touch that can have a surprisingly dramatic effect on the overall feel of your space. "This is a technique that, for me, can be the difference between an ordinary and a luxurious space, adding an architectural finish that can completely transform a worktop by allowing the natural patterns in the material to be continuous."

But of course, there are numerous reasons behind why it's become such a favorite amongst the experts that go far beyond the luxe appeal. For one, it's far more cost-effective than the alternatives, which can be great for budget kitchens that don't want to have to sacrifice style.

But it's not just that it's cheaper than using a solid slab; it's also more practical, too. As Jayne explains, "It would be very expensive and way too heavy to have a solid slab of material." With a mitered edge, you can save on material and installation costs, while achieving that same striking finish.

These benefits are key considerations for Hayley, too, who says, "A mitered edge delivers the visual impact of a thick slab with considerably less weight."

Planning a kitchen can be a complicated process, with countless decisions and details to figure out. This technique makes it all feel that bit more simple, offering a more adjustable finish, free from the rigidity of a solid slab design. As Hayley explains, "It also offers greater flexibility over the depth of the profile, allowing it to be tailored to the proportions of the cabinetry or island."

Plus, unlike with an oversized, solid slab, where you'll have to be super specific about the type of material suitable, with a mitered edge finish you can use a typical, standard-thickness slab, and, as Hayley says, "Using standard-thickness slabs opens up a wider choice of materials and can make handling and installation more manageable."

It also carries its aesthetic benefits, too, offering a beautiful way to make an impact without having to step too far outside the norms of design. "It gives a worktop a strong architectural presence, making it particularly effective on an island," says Hayley.

In a time when kitchen trends are so dominated by materiality, with a focus placed on highlighting natural materials, this technique feels particularly fitting. "With carefully matched veining, the pattern appears to continue over the edge, creating a sense of flow," says Hayley, adding, "It’s a detail that allows the material itself to take center stage."

What You Should Know Before Opting for a Mitered Edge

A mitered edge countertop feels more substantial than your typical worktop finish, especially on freestanding island designs, like this. (Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

To get the most out of this design technique, you'll want to think carefully about the type of countertop materials you plan on using. As with many kitchen designs, the exact material you use can have a monumental impact on the overall look, and not all finishes are equally suited to this type of joining.

"Mitered edges work beautifully with natural stones such as marble and granite, as well as engineered quartz, porcelain and sintered stone," explains Hayley. In her designs, these are typically the materials she suggests to her clients.

And Hayley isn't alone in this viewpoint; Lewis also tends to lean towards natural stones, saying, "Marble and other natural stones are really effective when finished with this technique. The beauty of these materials is that no two pieces are the same, and the veining is often what draws my clients to it. With a mitered edge, we can often match that veining across the join depending on the type of stone, so it looks as though the worktop has been cut from one continuous slab."

It's a particularly effective way to use a natural stone without breaking the bank. Typically, a marble kitchen island with a thick, striking finish would cost a fortune, but this technique makes achieving the same look possible on a much smaller budget.

But this feature is not limited to natural stones. As Jayne says, "The new porcelains are wonderful for this." Modern advancements in these materials have allowed them to become a far more viable option for luxury kitchen designs, often offering a near-identical finish to the natural stone alternatives.

Porcelain is also far stronger and easier to work with than many natural materials, allowing for sharper, neater cut lines, which ensures a higher-quality finish to the mitre joins. And, Jayne adds, "This material can be produced in thinner slabs of say 10mm, which is great for this application."

While there's a degree of randomness when working with a natural material, with a porcelain counter, you're able to have a higher degree of control over the effect. For example, when working with porcelain, Jayne explains, "The veining in the material can also be matched through the mitre for continuity. Where the porcelain is just surface printed, the edges are not on show and give the vision of a very thick slab."

Or, for another low-maintenance kitchen option, Lewis says, "Quartz is another great option, especially for families who want the look of stone but also need something that works well with everyday life. It's a material I often recommend to my clients because it's durable and available in so many different finishes, which gives us a lot of freedom to experiment with the design."

Ultimately, no matter what material you choose to use, the success of this technique will always come down to the way it's installed. "The success lies in the craftsmanship: precise cutting and thoughtful pattern matching are essential to achieving a discreet join and a cohesive finish," agrees Hayley, so it's crucial you work with professionals who are already familiar with this design.

You'll also have to consider the practicalities of it, making sure your kitchen is suitable for this feature, which is why understanding how it is created can be so helpful.

Explaining the process, Jayne says, "In order to create a large mitre worktop, there needs to be a substrate which the worktop is wrapped around." A substrate refers to a foundational surface, the base for which the final countertop material will be built upon. "This needs to be constructed on top of the cabinetry below, and the finished height needs to be taken into consideration," continues Jayne. Depending on how thick the slab you are working with is, this will impact the final height, and the substrate should be designed accordingly.

Then, finally, for a professional finish, Jayne says, "The underside return also needs to be covered in the material to ensure the illusion is complete."

In this kitchen, the green marble acts as the focal point of the space, bringing color and warmth through the oversized finish. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling by: Hannah Franklin. Roundhouse)

As impactful as this design can be, it's not necessarily the right fit for every kitchen.

As Hayley explains, "The clean lines lend themselves naturally to contemporary, minimalist kitchens, particularly those with simple cabinetry and restrained detailing." The sharp edges and straight lines of this countertop style may look out of place when paired with shaker-style cabinetry or a more rustic design, but in a modern scheme, they offer a more cohesive effect.

But of course, there are always exceptions to this rule, and Hayley makes a point to add that "A deep stone worktop can also bring a fresh perspective to a more classic scheme." And sometimes, a little bit of contrast is the exact thing that can make a room feel exciting.

Lewis also highlights the versatility of this style, saying, "Mitered detailing is often associated with contemporary kitchens, but I wouldn’t limit it to one particular style. It's much more about getting the proportions right and making sure the worktop feels in keeping with the rest of the kitchen."

Ultimately, Hayley says, "It’s about balancing proportions so that the surface feels considered within the room." So long as your kitchen worktops are in proportion to the rest of your design, you should be able to achieve the desired effect.

Kitchen Countertop Accessories to Shop

With so many new and inspiring trends out there, it can be hard to figure out what you actually want for your own kitchen. If you're looking for some guidance, turn to Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, and his top lessons in kitchen design that he took from his favorite spaces last year.

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