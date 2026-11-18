Every time it is my turn to host Christmas, I experience a wide range of emotions, spanning from childlike excitement, through mild worry, before branching out into full-blown panic. While I relish the prospect of a houseful of family and friends, having the responsibility of ensuring the big day is one everyone enjoys to the max can end up feeling a little overwhelming.

I'll happily hold my hands up here and admit that I am not the most organized person on the planet. Despite purchasing a beautiful embossed 'Christmas planner', it remains unopened. Gift lists written out? Nope. Christmas decorating ideas planned? Forget it. Kitchen ready for hosting? Make it stop!

It is perhaps this last point that is causing me the most stress right now. In the past, on Christmas Day itself, I have found myself slowly unraveling as I rummage for lost dishes while 'helpful' guests try to get involved with food prep, or, inexplicably, decide to gather for a natter right in front of the oven. This year, I am determined that the kitchen is a space in which I can stay calm and collected without banishing my guests to a different room. To give me a better chance, I reached out to the design experts to get their top ideas for the simple upgrades and kitchen maintenance jobs I should do now to make my dream of a happy (and tranquil) holiday a reality.

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1. Reassess the refrigerator situation

Keeping one fridge, or a wine cooler, stocked with with drinks for the day will prevent guests from needing to rummage around in your main refrigerator. (Image credit: Collins & Co. Interiors)

My refrigerator is a constant source of embarrassment to me. Open it up and you will find utter chaos. There is absolutely no system or refrigerator organization system here. Instead, everything is kind of just rammed in where it will fit and there are definitely a few condiments in the back that belong in a museum. Come Christmas, I don't stand a chance.

I am considering buying a second refrigerator, but I am keen to avoid bringing in another appliance at a time when space is at a premium. Thankfully, Cathleen Gruver, lead interior designer at Gruver Cooley, says that, with the right approach, this should be unnecessary. "Before buying a second refrigerator, take the drinks out of the one you have. A beverage fridge in the garage or a well-stocked cooler on a cold porch frees up a surprising amount of space. In the week before Christmas, clear out the condiments and leftovers so the main fridge holds only the meal."

Cathleen also points out that removing the beverages could be key to encouraging guests to gather elsewhere. "Keeping drinks out of the kitchen keeps guests out of the cook’s way — which matters as much as the space itself."

Cathleen Gruver Social Links Navigation Vice President and Lead Interior Designer at Gruver Cooley Cathleen gained her M.A. in Interior Design from Marymount University, where she also served as an adjunct professor. She received ASID’s “Ones to Watch” Award and NKBA's prestigious "30 Under 30 Award". Her graduate thesis received the Best in Show award for her research and evidence-based design. She received multiple Chrysalis Awards from Qualified Remodeler and Kitchen & Bath Design News.

2. Carve out spaces for guests to make themselves at home

A drinks station or dedicated bar area should help keep guests out from under your feet. (Image credit: Blyth-Collinson Interiors)

While I love having guests milling around to chat to while I cook, I think that finding ways to create a few zones around the open-plan kitchen diner would be helpful in ensuring no one is getting under anyone else's feet (and by anyone else, I mean me).

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Danielle Domingues, owner of Collins & Co. Interiors, agrees that finding ways to keep guests nearby (but not overly so) is a useful way to maintain a level of calm. "When you’re hosting Christmas, everyone always ends up in the kitchen, so I’d start by thinking about where people can help themselves without getting in the way of whoever’s cooking. You can turn a sideboard or the far end of a counter into a drinks station with a tray, glasses, napkins, and an ice bucket, which saves you from having to stop what you’re doing every time someone needs something. If there are children coming, having their cups and snacks somewhere they can reach is worth thinking about too."

Cathleen Gruver agrees that taking inspiration from some home bar ideas and setting up a self-serve drinks station is one of the best ways to keep everyone happy. "Use a sideboard, a console in an adjoining room, or the end of the island that is farthest from the range. Guests can serve themselves, stay close to the conversation, and keep clear of the stove. And, if you buy one new appliance for the holidays, make it a countertop nugget ice maker. They're inexpensive and free up freezer space for the food."

I can vouch for the productivity of the FOHERE Ice Maker from Amazon, which I purchased last year when I needed a constant source of ice to soothe my son's shoulder injury.

Suleika Jaouad & Jon Batiste Stainless Steel Ice Bucket £146 at Anthropologie Combining brushed stainless steel with a warm metallic base, this beautiful ice bucket will be the perfect polish your drinks station needs — practical and stylish all-in-one. John Lewis Heritage Round Aluminium Tray £35 at John Lewis The raised rim of this elegant aluminium drinks trays makes it perfect for setting out your glassware, while the warm, aged metallic finish will look great under the twinkling lights of Christmas. West Elm Aja Bar Tools With Stand £96 at West Elm UK This four-piece set features a strainer, bottle opener, spoon and jigger all housed in a tactile marble stand — everything your guests need to get creative with the cocktail making while you're busy.

Danielle Domingues Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal Designer at Collins & Co. Interiors Danielle Domingues is the founder and principal designer behind Collins & Co. Interiors, an Architectural Digest-featured interior design firm creating thoughtfully designed homes for discerning families, entrepreneurs, executives, and industry leaders. Based in Florida with projects nationwide, Collins & Co. is known for its practical approach to luxury - creating homes that are beautiful enough to impress, yet comfortable enough to actually live in.

3. Create a little magic with better lighting

Introducing some different layers of light is a great way to cozy up a kitchen — portable lamps and concealed under-cabinet LEDs are both perfect solutions. (Image credit: Kitchen Architecture)

While we often pay full attention to layers of lighting and creating the right ambience within living rooms and dining areas, the kitchen commonly gets a little neglected, with the emphasis being put on practicality rather than atmosphere — but if you're hosting Christmas, your kitchen lighting can be the ultimate mood-enhancer.

"Lighting makes the biggest difference for the least money," states Cathleen Gruver, who goes on to explain that these upgrades needn't be at all complicated. "Change the bulbs to a warm 2700K and add dimmers to the overhead lights wherever possible."

I recently visited a friend's house and was amazed at the difference three artfully-placed rechargeable lamps had made to her kitchen island — a simple method of elevating a space that Cathleen highly recommends. "Place cordless rechargeable lamps on the counter or open shelving. Once the cooking is finished, turn off the overheads and let the lamps carry the room. The kitchen goes from a workspace to somewhere people want to linger longer."

Addison Ross Burgundy Scallop Rechargeable LED Lamp £125 at addisonross.com I'm sorry but the burgundy shade of this portable lamp just screams Christmas — plus, at full charge it'll keep your kitchen lit for 12 hours. It has three adjustable light levels, comes with the charging cable and, when the holidays are over, will make the perfect bedside light. Heals Carina LED Portable Table Lamp £105 at Heal's Looking just like a sparkling ball of ice, this eye-catching portable lamp has a three-level dimmer and a charging stand — it would look fabulous anywhere but would complement your newly created self-serve drinks area particularly well. Habitat Kiro Rechargeable Led Touch Table Lamp £36 at Habitat UK If it's a cost-effective and easy-peasy kitchen upgrade you're wanting in time for Christmas, this design-led rechargeable lamp might be just the answer. The bold burgundy makes for a great statement piece, but if you want your lamp a little quieter on the eye it's also available in Taupe or Charcoal.

4. Clear the countertops and create more workspaces

It's wise to keep counters as clear as possible in order to ensure you have a 'landing place' for dishes and pans on the big day. (Image credit: Blyth-Collinson Interiors )

I'm all for a few carefully curated countertop flourishes, be they purely decorative or serving a function, but when you're fighting to find space for the turkey and all the trimmings, they are going to become less appealing — get ahead and do a counter audit now to make space.

"Clear the counters completely the day before. Put away any small countertop appliances you won’t use on Christmas Day, and leave an empty landing zone for the dishes guests bring," advises Cathleen Gruver, who also offers up a handy tip I'll definitely be employing this year. "Set out every serving piece the night before with a sticky note naming what goes in it. When someone offers to help, they know exactly where the potatoes go, and nobody is hunting for a platter at the last minute."

Finally, Cathleen suggests bringing in some additional kitchen storage ideas and counter space to lighten the load. "A rolling cart works as a temporary pantry or bar and can move wherever it’s needed. A buffet or sideboard in the dining room can hold plates, linens, and serving pieces so the kitchen stays free for cooking."

West Elm Saige Burl Bar Cart £629.30 at West Elm UK There is so much to love about this bar cart. Its rich burl wood veneer is perfect for injecting a little warmth, while multiple storage compartments will come in handy during the hosting season — plus, the castors make it easy to wheel it out of the way if needed.

5. Upgrade the cabinet hardware

Swapping tired old kitchen cabinet hardware for something more elegant or up-to-date is an easy way to instantly upgrade the space. (Image credit: Darren Chung; Cabinet hardware: Hendel & Hendel)

I've been meaning to upgrade the kitchen cabinets by swapping the hardware for something a little more up-to-date and in keeping with the other fixtures in the space for ages — and, according to Paul Clifford, managing director at Croft, right now is the perfect time given the transformative effect it is likely to have on the overall look of the scheme.

"Changing your kitchen cabinet handles and knobs is one of the quickest ways to give the space a fresh new look ahead of Christmas hosting. Swapping tired or dated hardware for a more considered finish, whether that's warm brass, polished nickel or contemporary matte black, can instantly transform the overall feel of your cabinetry without the need for major work. It's also an opportunity to introduce a little personality, with decorative handles and knobs acting as jewelry for the kitchen and helping to tie together other finishes and details within the space."

Cathleen Gruver wholly agrees that this is a quick upgrade worth doing. "I’d skip a full repaint this close to the holiday — swapping cabinet hardware gives you a similar refresh in an afternoon. Unlacquered brass or aged bronze pulls make a kitchen feel instantly more finished, and they’ll look just as good long after the holidays."

I'm so ready to wave goodbye to the polished nickel cup handles on my drawers and unimaginative wooden knobs elsewhere. Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel, has some insider info on the latest kitchen hardware trends to consider if you too are considering making some changes ahead of the festivities — and this has given me confidence that it's ok to mix-and-match too.

Our Livingetc edit of sculptural knobs, handles, and pulls will transform your space in less than 10 minutes.

"Combining finishes thoughtfully gives each part of a kitchen its own character. An island, for example, can feature hardware chosen to complement its worktop or door material, alongside a different finish on the surrounding cabinetry. I’d focus on two finishes that work well together, creating a sense of cohesion while giving each area its own identity. It’s often those intricate distinctions that make a kitchen feel more individual."

Paul Clifford Social Links Navigation Manager Director at Croft Paul Clifford is joint Managing Director, along with Nick Clifford, of Croft. In 1868, Reuben Clifford began manufacturing hardware just a short walk from where Croft is located today and through the years, each member of the Clifford family has brought their own creative flair and leadership to the company.

Gareth Hull Social Links Navigation Design Lead at Hendel & Hendel Gareth Hull is the Design Lead at Hendel & Hendel, a leading UK hardware brand. He leads on the design direction for the brand’s collections and interior styling. With a background in product development and a keen eye for detail, Gareth's approach seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics and his work emphasises refined forms, elevated materials, and a balance between contemporary, traditional and transitional pieces.

6. Get on top of cabinet clutter ahead of the big day

Decluttering your kitchen cabinets and fitting some handy storage accessories will help prevent the need for stressful rummaging. (Image credit: Astrid Templier; Design: Rebecca Hughes)

How is it that not so long ago I dedicated an entire Saturday to reorganizing and getting rid of things from my kitchen cabinets, and they are now one wrong move away from a landslide? I suspect that there are two reasons: the daily rummaging of my two teenagers; and the fact that I need to install some proper storage accessories within them.

"Inexpensive drawer dividers and shelf risers can make the storage you already have so much more useful, especially when you’re pulling out serving pieces that don’t get used every day," advises Danielle Domingues.

Even some simple tiered shelves for my pantry and inexpensive storage carousels to keep jars and spices where they can easily be found would help organize the kitchen cabinets so much better, as would a few pegboard drawer organizers to keep my plates where they should be within the deeper drawers.

This 6-Pack of Adjustable VaeFae Bamboo Drawer Dividers on Amazon would be just the job.

7. Add a few festive (but minimalist) flourishes

It is possible to introduce some Christmas kitchen decor without cluttering up the space. (Image credit: Annie Sloan)

While not exactly an upgrade as such, I am keen that, in preparation for the big day, I bring in a few fun, sparkly Christmas decorations into my kitchen that will add a little magic without actually getting in the way. Often I put all my holiday decorating efforts into the living spaces, but it makes sense to place more focus on the kitchen given the tendency guests have to gravitate toward it.

"The finishing touches are what make a kitchen feel ready for guests," points out Cathleen Gruver. "Drape fresh garland along the range hood or open shelves, put out a linen hand towel and decant hand soap into a beautiful vessel. Lean a wooden cutting board or a favorite serving piece against the backsplash. Natural materials and greenery feel festive without looking dated in January."

"I’d bring in fresh towels in a color that works with the room and use a favorite bowl for citrus or a small vase for seasonal greenery," adds Danielle Domingues. "A kitchen can feel festive without decorating every surface, and when you’re cooking for a houseful of people, you’ll be grateful for the extra counter space."

Anthropologie Chain Link Ribbon Garland £98 at Anthropologie No need to lick-and-stick with this ready-to-go garland — a quick and easy way to add a festive flourish that won't get in the way of your Christmas lunch preparations. La Redoute Caspar 2ft High LED Illuminated Christmas Tree £30.39 at La Redoute UK At just 2ft high, this cute battery-powered, pre-lit tree will bring your countertops, sideboard or console to life without overwhelming the space — plus it has a timer. Anna + Nina Handmade Christmas Garland Starry Night £44.99 at Westwing Perfect for stringing beneath kitchen shelving, from exposed beams or over the mantel, this garland of handmade fabric stars will add an instant hit of festiveness.

8. Give the kitchen an overdue service

Making sure everything is clean and in working order ahead of Christmas will ensure there are no last minute dramas to contend with. (Image credit: Astrid Templier; Design: Rebecca Hughes)

Before the big day arrives and the kitchen becomes a hive of activity, there are a few other jobs I'll be carrying out — and, from past experience, I'd urge you to do the same. Basically, I am talking about what Amy Chan, design manager at Kitchen Architecture, calls a 'kitchen service'.

"It's the unglamorous bits. Clean the extractor filters (most go in the dishwasher), descale the tap and kettle, and check the oven door seal. Also, plan for the rubbish. An extra bin or a temporary recycling point somewhere out of sight stops the kitchen filling up by mid-afternoon."

My priority is definitely to look at ways to manage cooking odors and steam — in an open-plan kitchen diner this is more important than ever, particularly if you have taken time to pick out some scented Christmas candles and actually want to be able to smell them. As Amy suggests, I'll be looking at my extractor hood and cleaning the filters, as well as giving my oven a clean.

Amy Chan Social Links Navigation Design Manager at Kitchen Architecture Amy Chan is the Design Manager at Kitchen Architecture and has worked there for over 15 years. She is passionate about good design and believes it should reflect the life that will inhabit that space. As such, every job is personal and she cares for each client as a friend.

If you're now fully invested in being organized this Christmas, our edit of the 50 best things to buy someone who has undeniably good style will have you covered for your present list.

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