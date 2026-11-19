"Winter hours spent in the garden are just as important as summer," argues Molly Sedlacek, the founder of garden design firm ORCA. And while she may be right, it's not always as easy to find the desire to go and plonk yourself outside when the weather drops into the negatives and there are approximately 5 hours of sunlight a day. But, unsurprisingly, that lack of outdoor time will do you no favors when it comes to fighting the winter blues. Which is exactly why so many designers nowadays are advocating for winter gardens.

It's practically the default to design your garden with summer in mind. But for those of us who live in predominantly cold climates, there's actually relatively little logic in doing things this way. Sure, you may get the most use of your garden in the warmer months, but have you ever thought that this could be down to your design? Perhaps if we all designed our gardens with winter in mind, we'd be more inclined to make the most of it during these months. And no combination champions this attitude more than the natural pool and outdoor sauna.

Though this contrast therapy ritual has been a staple in Scandinavian cultures for many years now, the UK seems to finally be catching on. It's actually something that designers are noticing gaining quite a bit of traction as of late, with requests for outdoor saunas and natural pools at an all-time high. We've asked the experts exactly what makes this combination so special, and how you can bring it into your own garden.

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Why This Combo Is Perfect for a Winter Garden

"Moving between the heat of the sauna and the cold water takes you outside in all weather, and having the two side by side makes the ritual much easier to keep up," says Stefan. (Image credit: Emma Lewis. SPASE Architects)

Natural pools have become something of a trend in recent years. Beloved for their organic, wild look and sustainability, they've quickly replaced traditional pools as the most desirable water feature for modern gardens. But, as of late, something we're seeing become increasingly popular is the combination of a natural pool alongside an outdoor sauna — the ultimate winter garden combo.

As Hannah Miller from Ellicar, the natural pool specialists, says, "Adding a sauna really helps people make the most of their natural pool throughout the year." Even for the most passionate freshwater swimmers, the idea of plunging into icy waters in the winter chill can be slightly unappealing. "But introduce a sauna, and it completely transforms the experience," says Hannah. "Suddenly, a winter swim becomes part of a wonderfully restorative ritual, moving between the warmth of the sauna and the invigorating cold water of the pool."

It all comes down to our growing appreciation for the benefits of contrast therapy, drawing upon the time-tested ritual of saunas and cold plunges as seen across several cultures, though most prominently in Scandinavian countries.

A guiding force behind this trend is the many health benefits it can offer. As Hannah explains, "Cold water immersion leaves you feeling energized and alert. The release of endorphins through cold water immersion means many swimmers report improvements in mood, mental clarity and overall wellbeing." And when you combine these energizing effects of cold water swimming with the heat of the sauna, you're able to unlock even more benefits: "Alternating between hot and cold stimulates the body's cardiovascular responses and may help relieve muscle soreness and support recovery after exercise."

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These restorative effects are helpful year-round, of course, but in the winter months when the flu feels like an inevitability and your general energy levels plummet far below your usual norm, they can become somewhat transformative.

There's something intensely relaxing about this ritual, a kind of self-care routine that can make all the difference in the cold, dark days. With these features, you can turn your backyard into a retreat, a concept many seem to be warming up to. "Treating the garden as an at-home sanctuary is important for many homeowners," shares Molly Sedlacek. "I feel this is a result of the noisy and busy culture our society has created. We aim to help slow people down with our designs."

These designs introduce a sort of ritualistic routine into your day-to-day, and having it exist in the comfort of your own back garden makes it all the more likely you'll actually stick to it. In winter, finding the motivation to leave the house is half the struggle, but with a design like this, all you need to do is step outside.

How to Design a Contrast Therapy Winter Garden

A direct view of the natural pool from the sauna helps to elevate the experience. (Image credit: Ollie Tomlinson. Design: Mosley Thorold)

While these features can undeniably transform your space, incorporating them does require some careful thought and planning. It's not just as simple as plopping down a sauna wherever you see fit; you'll want to spend a decent amount of time mapping out the most sensible layout for your space, so you can actually make the most of the design.

A winter garden needs to take all the variables the season entails into consideration. You'll need to think about how wet, cold conditions will impact the accessibility of your design. As Hannah explains, "Nobody wants to trudge across a soggy lawn in the middle of winter, so we design attractive, practical pathways that connect these spaces to the house." A practical paved walkway attaching the sauna to the pool, and back to the house, is practically essential for a winter garden.

This connective path also offers a good opportunity to get a bit more creative with your design: "It might be as simple as plank paving through a gravel garden, softened by creeping thyme, or something more sensory, with rugged stepping stones winding through perennial borders. A paved pathway or short walk across a timber deck can work beautifully too," says Hannah. "Whatever the approach, the route should feel inviting and remain safe underfoot throughout winter."

Your design process will also be impacted by the stage at which you choose to include a sauna or pool. As Stefan Pitman, from SPASE Architects, explains, "Saunas and plunge pools used to be added at the end of a project, but more and more clients now ask for them from the outset. That changes how we plan the whole site — how the house, garden, and outbuildings relate to one another and how people move between them."

In a recent project he completed, the natural pool acted as the guiding force in the design process. "The clients wanted it to feel like a natural part of the Purbeck landscape rather than something imposed on it, so a conventional heated, chlorinated pool was never right for the setting. They chose a natural pool, which is unheated and filtered by plants, and that is what led us to the sauna," he explains. "Placing a sauna right beside the water means the family can swim all year round, not only in the warmer months. We designed the two as one connected space — you leave the sauna, walk across the larch decking under the timber canopy, and step straight into the pool."

This level of connection and cohesion is something that can really take these designs to the next level. You want to create some kind of link between the two spaces, allowing them to exist in harmony. For the team at Ellicar, this is typically achieved through sightlines. "We often orient saunas so their windows look directly across the natural pool, creating beautiful views to enjoy while relaxing in the warmth," says Hannah.

Your garden lighting will also play a major role in achieving your perfect winter garden, helping to keep your space as welcoming and atmospheric once the sun goes down. "Some clients incorporate bubbling boulders with recessed lighting, casting softly illuminated ripples across the water," shares Hannah. "Imagine sitting in your sauna on a dark winter evening, looking out across your beautifully lit natural pool before taking the plunge!"

Caring for a Natural Pool in Winter

A natural pool should change with the seasons, adapting and evolving over time. (Image credit: Clive Nichols. Ellicar)

"With a natural pool, the changing seasons are part of the appeal," says Stefan. And though you may imagine it requires constant attention and upkeep, the reality is quite the opposite.

"One of the lovely things about natural swimming pools is how little maintenance they require during the winter months," shares Hannah. In fact, the winter months are likely the easiest time to look after them, as the low temperatures mean there's very little active growth among your aquatic planting, leaving you with far less to look after.

So long as your filtration system is active and running, and any harmful bacteria are being kept at bay, you should have relatively little to keep on top of.

"The only other regular hands-on maintenance is occasionally brushing down hard surfaces with a stiff brush to remove biofilm," says Hannah. "This is the slightly slippery coating that naturally develops on submerged surfaces in any natural body of water. It's a perfectly normal part of a living aquatic ecosystem and isn't detrimental to the pool's health, but we like to keep it to a minimum so surfaces feel clean and access areas remain safe underfoot. A quick brush every few weeks is usually sufficient."

Though your summer planting will inevitably lose much of its verdant lushness in the winter months, there is a certain beauty to this ever-changing look. This element of progression and change was actually something Stefan found particularly striking in the Purbeck project, saying, "The planting in the regeneration zone and reed beds is lush and green through summer, then turns to softer, wintry tones later in the year, so the pool looks and feels different from one month to the next."

This season invites you to enjoy and embrace the nature of winter, and all it has to offer. "Ultimately, winter is the perfect time to sit back and enjoy the view rather than worry about maintenance," says Hannah. "There's something quite magical about a natural pool at this time of year, and it's a lovely reminder that its beauty extends far beyond the summer swimming season."

If you want to get more out of your outdoor space during the cooler months but aren't quite ready to commit to the work required to build your own natural pool, these tricks for making the most of your backyard in winter might just be exactly what you need.

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