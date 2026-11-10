This No-Chimney Fireplace Can Make Even the Most Modern Home Feel Cozy — And It's Had a Serious Style Upgrade in Recent Years

In principle, bioethanol fires sounded like the perfect solution for the chimneyless out there dreaming of the warmth and cozy flickering flames of a real fire. Hugely flexible in terms of their positioning, side-stepping the need for messy sweeping and clearing out, and with no need for expensive firewood, this seemed like a concept that was bound to take off. There was just one flaw — their appearance.

Rather than getting anything close to classically-crafted fireplace ideas offering that much sought-after welcoming ambiance, what you usually ended up with was a garish, shiny box emitting a few insipid blue wisps, something Richard Fewings, owner of Glowing Embers, remembers only too well. "Early bioethanol fires were mostly cheap wall boxes and tabletop burners with a thin blue flame, and due to this they gained a bad reputation as a novelty item."

Recently, however, there have been some big changes and the days when these fires resembled flimsy gadgetry are gone. Step forward the latest wave of bioethanol fires — stylish, effective heat sources that offer huge scope for creating a bespoke feature to be proud of.

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What's Changed in the World of Bioethanol Fireplaces?

Thanks to the fact that they require no chimney or flue, the design opportunities offered by bioethanol is huge — and designers are taking advantage. (Image credit: Modus Fireplaces)

If you are still haunted by the bioethanol fires of old, those gaudy chrome and glass creations, often featuring, somewhat inexplicably, a little mound of pebbles or mounted to the wall, masquerading as a kind of one-channel television, fear not — the new designs are quite unrecognizable from these and will do far more to elevate your living room.

Jon Butterworth, director at Arada, explains the major changes that have taken place. "Bioethanol fires have become much more refined in their design, moving away from the rather futuristic, glass-heavy styles we saw in earlier models. There's now a greater emphasis on understated finishes, alongside cleaner lines and more considered proportions. The focus is increasingly on making the flame the focal point, rather than the appliance itself. Hence, the fire feels like an integrated part of the interior rather than a decorative novelty."

Daniel Sanders, director of Modus Fireplaces, agrees that the major shift has been in the way that bioethanol fires now have the potential to become just as much a part of the architecture of a space as the real thing. "The real evolution is in their architectural potential. We’ve moved far beyond the conventional refillable firebox. Today, we’re integrating flames into sculptural suspended fireplaces, sweeping plaster forms, monumental stone features and even handcrafted garden pots. Advances in technology have transformed the possibilities further, from dancing linear flames up to two metres long and remarkably realistic log effects to smart home integration and app-controlled fires. Combined with the freedom of a flueless design, this gives architects and designers extraordinary creative scope."

Will a Bioethanol Fire Ever Look Like the Real Thing?

The flames produced by bioethanol are real – no LED here – meaning they can replicate the look of a log burner brilliantly. (Image credit: Arada Stoves)

In the past, bioethanol fires really were a poor substitute for the real thing — in short, they never really offered the warming glow of actual flames. Now, however, there is nothing fake about them, as Richard Fewings explains. "10 years ago a bioethanol fire was a novelty. Now we’re selling units built by the same foundries that make high-end wood burners, and customers genuinely can’t tell the difference from across the room. You get a real flame without the chimney work, building codes, and costly installation. For a lot of homes, it’s simply the easier way to have a fire."

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Jon Butterworth also feels that it is hard to tell the difference between a bioethanol fire and the real deal these days, although he points out that you still won't get the comforting crackle that can add a little something when striving for cozy living room vibes. "Many designs now take inspiration from traditional wood-burning stoves, with familiar proportions, glass-fronted doors, dark finishes, and realistic ceramic logs. Because they produce a genuine flame rather than an LED imitation, they can create a convincing fireside atmosphere.

"While they won't replicate the crackling sounds or changing appearance of real burning logs, they offer an attractive alternative for those who love the traditional stove aesthetic," adds Jon.

How to Get the Log Burner Look

Sureflame Barilo Bio Ethanol Stove With Log Storage In Matte Black £478.99 at Robert Dyas The clean lines and simple design of this log burner style bioethanol fire helps it to blend in with all kinds of decor schemes — plus the 1.5 litre capacity burner gives you four hours burning time with a heat output of 3kW. 17 Stories 55 cm W Bio-Ethanol Fireplace with 683 BTU £879.99 at Wayfair This eye-catching little bioethanol fire comes in a range of fun shades, including this cheery yellow, and is the perfect solution for anyone looking for alternative fireplace ideas. It offers six hours burn time and a heat output of around 2kW. OKO Bio Ethanol Fires OKO S6 Bio Ethanol Stove & Log Store £1,030 at Debenhams Offering eight hours of heat up to 3kW, this grey bioethanol stove has a simple, fresh and modern look. Perfect for renters, it is simple to install and features log storage which contributes to its realistic appearance.

Do They Actually Work as a Heat Source?

While they don't kick out as much heat as a real fire they offer some useful additional warmth. (Image credit: Chesneys)

There is no point dancing around the fact that bioethanol fires are never going to work as a primary heat source — but that doesn't mean they won't contribute anything in the way of warmth, something that Jon Butterworth is keen to point out. "Bioethanol fires produce genuine heat through combustion, with many domestic models offering around 1.5kW to 3kW, depending on the burner size and specification — plus, as they don't require a conventional chimney or flue, the heat isn't lost up the chimney in the same way as with an open fireplace. That said, they're generally best viewed as a supplementary heat source, providing extra warmth and atmosphere rather than replacing a home's central heating."

Richard Fewings backs up the idea of using them as a subsidiary heat source. "They burn real fuel and give off real heat — though as a top-up rather than a primary heat source. A freestanding bioethanol stove that delivers up to 3kW of heat is ideal for supplemental warmth in living rooms, to warm up conservatories, or open-plan spaces. Enough to take the chill off a room on a fall evening."

Finally, Preeti Shah, founder and principal designer at Spotlight Style, speaks from experience when she extolls the warming capabilities of these fires. "I found out exactly how much heat my bioethanol fire gives out recently when our power went out for three days. Ours kept our main living space warm for the entire time with no electricity. It isn’t a furnace, but for a room, it’s real heat — not just the look of it. That said, in warmer climates, my clients want the ritual of a fire for the 20 cool nights a year — outage resilience is the bonus."

Preeti Shah's bioethanol stove came in useful when she experienced a three-day power outage. (Image credit: Preeti Shah)

Preeti Shah Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal Designer of Spotlight Style Preeti Shah is the founder and principal designer of Spotlight Style, a luxury interior design-build firm in Houston. Her firm handles residential and commercial projects, including hospitality, from concept through construction under one contract. Before design, Preeti spent more than 20 years producing luxury events in New York, with coverage in The New York Times, New York Weddings and the Style Network. That background shapes how she designs: around light, flow, and how a space feels to live in.

How to Use Them Within Classic Settings

Thanks to the broad range of models on offer now, there is a design to suit every kind of setting. (Image credit: Arada)

As the owner of a period property myself, one thing that put me off the idea of a bioethanol fire in the past was that many of the designs were futuristic in a way that just wouldn't work with our more classic, cottagecore style of interiors. However, according to Jon Butterworth, this no longer needs to be the case. "A traditional stove-inspired design can sit comfortably in a country cottage, while a more contemporary burner can look striking within an original Victorian or Georgian fireplace surround. It's really about choosing a style that complements the character and proportions of the property, while ensuring the installation is suitable. In fact, their flexibility makes them particularly interesting for older houses where installing a conventional chimney or flue may be difficult."

Preeti Shah agrees that far from looking out-of-place within a traditional setting, bioethanol fires offer owners of these types of property many things a real fire can't. "Within older houses and traditional interiors is where they shine. No flue, no gas line, no chimney work — you can put a working fire back into an original mantel that hasn’t burned anything in decades."

Daniel Sanders also explains that far from being restrictive in design terms, bioethanol fires actually offer huge flexibility that can be a real bonus to anyone dwelling in a period property. "Although each installation uses the same fuel technology, no two designs are alike. That's the beauty of bioethanol — it allows us to create completely individual fire features that respond to the architecture and personality of each space, without the constraints of a traditional chimney or flue."

What Bioethanol Trends Are Emerging?

The versatility of bioethanol opens up the potential for some striking architectural installations. (Image credit: Modus Fireplaces)

We all know how quickly interior design trends come and go and the last thing you want is to be installing a bioethanol fire only to find it looks horribly dated a few months down the line. So what direction are they heading in and what should you be aiming for if you want your new feature to look relevant for the foreseeable future?

"One of the biggest trends is the move towards more architectural designs, including long linear burners, double-sided fires and models incorporated into feature walls," reveals Jon Butterworth. "We're also seeing a continued interest in traditional stove-inspired styles, reflecting homeowners' desire for the familiar appeal of a real fire without necessarily having a conventional chimney (something that is ideal for renters). Overall, the emphasis is on versatility, with designs that can complement everything from minimalist modern interiors to more traditional homes."

Trends aside, now that bioethanol fires are once again enjoying popularity, Daniel Sanders warns against picking something up based on looks (or an attractive price tag) alone. "Not all bioethanol fireplaces are created equal, and this is something consumers and designers really need to understand. The growth of inexpensive fireplaces sold directly online, particularly from overseas manufacturers, is something we'd urge buyers to approach with caution. A cheap burner might look similar to a high-quality model, but the engineering, safety mechanisms, emissions performance and aftercare can be vastly different. Fire is not an area where you want to compromise on quality. Correct specification, ventilation and installation are every bit as important as the design itself."

Your fireplace, be that one containing an open fire fuelled by logs, or a bioethanol model, is going to be a strong focal point in the room so getting its design spot-on needs to be a priority. Make sure you familiarize yourself with the most common design mistakes around a fireplace to ensure this is a feature that fully benefits its surroundings.

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